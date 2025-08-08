



India is undertaking a significant military build-up through the Defence Ministry’s approval of weapons and defence systems procurement worth ₹67,000 crore aimed at enhancing combat readiness across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





This strategic decision, made on August 5, 2025, under the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, reflects a focused push to modernize India’s armed forces in response to evolving threats.





Key highlights of this military procurement include:





Acquisition of additional BrahMos missile systems and launchers for the Navy, building on their successful deployment during Operation Sindoor, where they demonstrated high precision and strike capability. The Navy plans to deploy BrahMos on various platforms including Veer-class warships, while the Air Force intends to equip its Su-30MKI fighter jets with air-launched variants. This strengthens India's long-range, precision strike capabilities substantially.





Procurement of Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) combat drones (Remotely Piloted Aircraft, RPAs) for all three services. These drones, capable of carrying payloads and weapons, will greatly enhance India’s surveillance and strike reach.





The Defence Ministry is also securing alternative drone options due to delays in the delivery of 36 MQ-9B Predator drones from the United States, a deal worth about $3.9 billion. The alternative RPAs ensure no gap in operational capability as some adversaries have already inducted similar UAVs like Pakistan’s Bayraktar drones.





The Navy will also strengthen anti-submarine warfare with the induction of Compact Autonomous Surface Craft, unmanned vessels capable of detecting, classifying, and neutralizing underwater threats. Upgrades to the Barak-1 Point Defence Missile System also enhance naval defence capabilities.





The Air Force will procure advanced mountain radars to bolster surveillance along mountainous borders and upgrade major air defence platforms like the Saksham and SPYDER missile systems.





These upgrades include integration with the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) for improved battlefield coordination. Maintenance contracts for critical assets including C-17, C-130J transport fleets, and the S-400 long-range missile system ensure continued operational readiness.





On the ground, the Army will receive technological enhancements such as thermal imager-based night sights for BMP infantry vehicles, improving night combat effectiveness for mechanized infantry units.





This comprehensive procurement represents a leap in India’s military technology and operational capability across land, sea, and air domains.





It addresses current defence challenges while preparing the armed forces for future threats, emphasizing a high-tech, integrated warfare posture with robust surveillance, precision strike, and defensive systems.





The strategic acquisitions also underscore India’s intent to maintain credible deterrence and operational superiority vis-à-vis regional adversaries amid complex geopolitical dynamics.





Based On Zee News Report







