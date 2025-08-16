



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Mission Sudarshan Chakra, India's most ambitious defence initiative designed to create a multi-layered, indigenous air defence system by 2035. Named after Lord Krishna's legendary weapon, this comprehensive national security shield represents a paradigm shift toward complete self-reliance in defence technology while establishing India as a global leader in advanced missile defence capabilities.





The mission draws profound inspiration from the Mahabharata, specifically referencing Lord Krishna's use of the Sudarshan Chakra to shield the sun and enable Arjuna to defeat Jayadratha.





Prime Minister Modi emphasised this symbolic connection, stating that just as Krishna's divine intervention changed the course of battle, India must similarly shield its vital institutions from emerging threats through indigenous innovation. The timing of the announcement, coinciding with Janmashtami celebrations, underscores the cultural significance of this initiative.





Mission Sudarshan Chakra represents far more than a single weapon system—it constitutes a nationwide defence grid integrating surveillance, interception, and counter-attack capabilities across air, land, and sea domains. The system will provide comprehensive protection for strategic installations, civilian areas, hospitals, railways, temples, and military bases through a multi-tiered approach that combines physical safeguards, modern surveillance, and cybersecurity measures.





The mission's operational philosophy centres on precision and deterrence. As Modi explained, "The strength of the Sudarshan Chakra was its precision—it struck exactly where it was intended to and returned to Krishna. Similarly, our Sudarshan Chakra will ensure targeted, precise action". This capability will not only neutralise incoming threats but also deliver decisive counter-attacks to inflict damage on adversaries.





The initiative builds upon India's existing air defence infrastructure, particularly the Russian-made S-400 system, which Indian forces have dubbed "Sudarshan Chakra". This system demonstrated its effectiveness during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, successfully intercepting Pakistani drones and missiles targeting Indian military installations. The S-400 can track targets up to 600 kilometers away and intercept them at distances of up to 400 kilometers, with four squadrons currently deployed across strategic locations.





India's indigenous capabilities include the Akash Prime surface-to-air missile system, which recently achieved a significant milestone by successfully destroying two high-speed unmanned aerial targets at over 15,000 feet in Ladakh. This upgraded variant features an indigenous active Radio Frequency seeker for improved target accuracy and enhanced reliability for low-temperature, high-altitude environments.





A critical component of Mission Sudarshan Chakra is Project Kusha, India's ambitious indigenous long-range air defence system being developed by DRDO. This system, often referred to as India's "Desi S-400," comprises three interceptor variants: M1 (150 km range), M2 (250 km range), and M3 (350-400 km range). DRDO chief has positioned Project Kusha as equivalent to Russia's S-500 system, surpassing the S-400 in capabilities with an expected 80-90% interception success rate.





The system incorporates cutting-edge technologies including AI-enabled decision support, dual-seeker technology combining radar and infrared seekers, and compact 250mm diameter kill vehicles for enhanced maneuverability. Development trials for Kusha M1 are scheduled for September 2025, with full operational capability expected by 2030.





Mission Sudarshan Chakra represents India's commitment to strategic autonomy and technological sovereignty in defence. The system's modular design and export potential could strengthen diplomatic ties with purchasing nations, leading to broader strategic and military cooperation. As Modi emphasised, "Whatever technology comes to attack us, our technology should prove to be better than that".





Prime Minister Modi’s vision goes beyond passive defence: the Sudarshan Chakra Mission will not only neutralise incoming attacks but also be capable of precision counter-attacks against the sources of aggression. The mission thus serves a dual purpose—shielding Indian assets while also “punishing the enemy”.





The mission positions India to meet the challenges of next-generation warfare while reinforcing its emergence as a global defence technology leader. By combining cultural heritage with cutting-edge innovation, Mission Sudarshan Chakra embodies India's unique approach to national security—one that draws strength from its ancient wisdom while embracing futuristic technology to safeguard its democratic values and territorial integrity.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







