



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a highly publicised and unequivocal response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of steep new tariffs on Indian goods, following an escalation of trade tensions over India’s continued oil purchases from Russia.





Modi, addressing the nation and the press, emphasized that India “will not compromise” on the interests of its farmers, dairy producers, and fishermen—even if the country, or Modi himself, must “pay a heavy price” for this defiance.





Trump’s decision, articulated in early August 2025, entails raising tariffs on Indian exports to the U.S. from 25% to a punishing 50%—one of the steepest tariff walls imposed on any American trade partner.





The White House stated that the move was explicitly in retaliation for India’s ongoing energy deals with Russia, which Washington argues helps finance Moscow’s war in Ukraine. These tariffs—set to take effect on August 28—come after five failed rounds of negotiations between the two countries, with disagreements centring on U.S. demands for broader access to Indian agricultural, dairy, and fishery markets, as well as curbs on Russian crude imports.





In his speech, Modi did not name Trump directly but issued a robust, nationally broadcast defence of India’s independent policy stance: “For us, the interest of our farmers is top priority. India will not compromise on the interests of its farmers, dairy farmers and fishermen. I know I will personally have to pay a heavy price but I am prepared for it”. He made clear that yields to American pressure would not be forthcoming, dismissing threats of further economic pain and emphasizing India’s readiness to weather the consequences in defense of sovereignty and the livelihoods of rural Indians.





India’s foreign ministry followed up Modi’s remarks by characterizing the U.S. tariffs as “extremely unfortunate,” vowing to take all necessary steps to protect India’s national interests. Analysts noted that while the new import duties affect approximately $40 billion of India’s U.S.-bound exports—just under 5% of its global export total—the impact is sharply felt in targeted sectors and escalates a broader climate of trade friction.





Notably, India stressed that its Russian oil deals were initially encouraged by Western partners to support global market stability once European markets redirected Russian supply, and objected to Washington’s singling out of India while larger importers, like China, faced no similar tariffs.





Indian exporters and business groups described Trump’s move as a “severe setback,” but many voiced approval of Modi’s non-yielding position, invoking national pride and self-reliance. Modi’s stand was widely interpreted in media and policy circles as his "stunning rebuke" to the U.S. administration—an assertion of India’s sovereign interests even in the face of threatened economic costs. Indian officials amplified this with pointed reminders that India would not buy U.S. military equipment under duress, nor abandon carefully chosen strategic partnerships out of external pressure.





Modi’s "stunning rebuke" combined diplomatic rhetoric with public messaging to reassure domestic constituents and signal internationally that India will not “surrender” to American pressure, accepts the price of resistance, and regards the welfare of its farming and rural communities as non-negotiable.





Based On TOI Report







