



National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin represents a critical diplomatic manoeuvre amid escalating trade tensions between India and the United States.





The discussions took place one day after US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian exports—raising the total tariff burden to 50 percent—as a direct response to India's ongoing procurement of discounted Russian oil, a move considered vital by New Delhi for ensuring energy security but sharply criticised by Washington.





During their engagement, Doval and Putin underscored the enduring and “special privileged strategic partnership” between India and Russia, a relationship rooted in decades of political, military, and economic cooperation.





Official statements from both sides emphasised a resolve to deepen ties in key areas such as defence, security, and energy despite mounting “outside pressure,” particularly from the West. Doval’s discussions with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu further highlighted the mutual intent to resist external interference and “form a new, more just and sustainable world order,” reinforcing a narrative of multipolar cooperation in the face of unilateral US actions.





Notably, Doval used the occasion to reiterate India’s invitation for President Putin to visit New Delhi—an invitation that Putin accepted, with travel dates anticipated to be finalized for August or by the end of 2025.





This anticipated summit is expected to provide strategic direction for future India-Russia cooperation, especially in light of the evolving global order and security environment.





The agenda is expected to include advanced defence collaboration (with ongoing discussion around systems such as the S-400 and potential acquisition of Su-57 stealth fighter jets), expansion of energy partnerships, and global security issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its implications for both countries’ foreign policy objectives.





The backdrop for these high-level talks is the sharply escalating tariff dispute with the US, where President Trump’s administration has justified higher tariffs on India as a penalty for perceived circumvention of Western sanctions against Russia via energy imports.





Trump has also signalled further punitive measures, including potential secondary sanctions, should India continue its energy strategy. Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, have publicly signalled a determination to protect national interests, with Modi stating his willingness to “pay a personal price to protect the farmers of India,” referencing US tariffs that disproportionately impact Indian agriculture and manufacturing exporters.





Both leaders’ affirmations and the preparation for Putin’s imminent visit highlight India and Russia’s resolve to safeguard their mutual interests and strategic autonomy despite heightened diplomatic and economic pressure. The developments signal a broadened partnership—anchored in defence, energy, and regional security—in a complex international order characterized by assertive US trade and sanctions policies.





