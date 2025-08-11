



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Donald Trump on August 10, 2025, regarding Israel’s intensified military offensive in Gaza. Their conversation focused on Israel’s security cabinet directive to dismantle the final Hamas strongholds, particularly those in Gaza City and the central refugee camps, aiming to bring a decisive end to the prolonged war by freeing hostages and defeating Hamas.





Key Points from the Netanyahu-Trump Discussion





Military Expansion: Netanyahu defended the expanded offensive as necessary to fully eradicate Hamas, describing it as the “most effective way to conclude the war swiftly”.





Humanitarian Assurances: He stated that civilian populations would be allowed to evacuate combat areas safely to designated zones where they would receive food, water, and medical care—though reports raised concerns about access and safety within these zones.





War Goals: Both leaders reiterated that Israel’s intention is not a permanent occupation but to “free Gaza” from Hamas, with a vision for a demilitarized enclave under a non-Israeli civilian administration and continued Israeli security oversight.





US Support: Netanyahu expressed gratitude to Trump for “unyielding support,” particularly amid international condemnation and calls for a ceasefire. The United States has consistently backed Israel at the UN Security Council, shielding it from significant reprimand and continuing robust military aid throughout the conflict.





Hostages And Ceasefire Efforts: The conversation highlighted the goal of securing the release of Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza. Negotiations for a ceasefire and hostages’ return have repeatedly stalled, and the latest military plans face criticism for potentially endangering those held captive.





International Reaction: Israel’s plan has drawn severe criticism from UN ambassadors and global leaders, many warning of catastrophic humanitarian consequences if Gaza City is occupied. Domestically, there is debate within Israel about the risks and the need for such an aggressive campaign.





President Trump has maintained that decisions about occupying Gaza “rest with Israel” and has emphasised continued humanitarian aid alongside military assistance. Meanwhile, his administration proposed controversial plans for Gaza’s future, including ideas involving resettlement and reconstruction that have sparked international debate and concern.





Netanyahu, facing mounting domestic and global pressure, remains committed to completing military objectives in Gaza—even as critics argue the expanded war could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and complicate hostage negotiations.





Netanyahu’s call with Trump reaffirmed US backing for Israel’s expanded military campaign in Gaza, prioritising the defeat of Hamas and release of hostages, while downplaying occupation plans. The escalation has intensified diplomatic friction and humanitarian warnings but solidified the US-Israel strategic relationship as of August 2025.





