



The Indian Navy’s newest stealth frigate, INS Tamal, successfully concluded a significant three-day port visit to Casablanca, Morocco, from August 6 to August 9, 2025, marking yet another milestone in India’s maritime diplomacy and strengthening the already growing strategic and defence cooperation between India and Morocco.





This visit was particularly notable as INS Tamal became the third Indian Naval Ship in the past two years to visit Casablanca, reflecting the Indian Navy’s consistent engagement with the Royal Moroccan Navy. Commissioned in Russia on July 1, 2025, INS Tamal is currently on her maiden long-range operational deployment, transiting back to her Indian base through a series of diplomatic port calls across European and Asian ports to advance India’s strategic outreach.





During the stay in Casablanca, the officers and crew of INS Tamal engaged in an extensive programme of professional, cultural, and social exchanges, aimed at enhancing interoperability and mutual understanding between the two navies.





The crew participated in bilateral discussions with senior Moroccan naval officials, including Captain Rachid Sadrhazi, Commander of the 1st Naval Base; Captain-Major Hasan Akouli, Commander of the Central Maritime Sector; Brigadier General Jamal Kaztouf, Delegated Commander of Weapons for the Casablanca Area; and Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, the Rear Admiral Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Navy.





These high-level engagements were complemented by cross-deck visits, friendly sports fixtures, yoga sessions, and cultural programmes, demonstrating a blend of professional collaboration and people-to-people connection.





India’s Ambassador to Morocco, Sanjay Rana, visited the frigate during the port call, interacting with both the Indian crew and the Moroccan naval leadership, thereby reinforcing the strong diplomatic link between the two nations.





The visit culminated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) conducted between INS Tamal and the Royal Moroccan Navy Ship Mohammed VI upon departure from Casablanca. This joint naval drill focused on improving operational coordination, communication, and seamanship, underscoring the shared commitment of India and Morocco to maritime security, regional stability, and cooperative defence measures.





The Ministry of Defence emphasised that this deployment reflects India’s broader strategic commitment to deepening defence and security partnerships in the North African and Atlantic maritime regions.





The Casablanca port call not only provided a platform for both navies to exchange best practices, technical expertise, and operational experience, but also paved the way for identifying new avenues of collaboration such as joint training, capacity building, and counter-piracy operations.





As INS Tamal continues her homeward journey to India, visiting multiple European and Asian ports, she will continue to act as a symbol of India’s growing blue-water capabilities and its vision of a secure, stable, and cooperative maritime domain that connects the Indian Ocean with the Atlantic.





