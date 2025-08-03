



NIBE Limited, a Pune-based private defence manufacturing company, has secured a ₹6 crore order from Israel's Elbit Systems for the supply of components used in the Guided Advanced Tactical Rocket (GATR) 70mm Guided Rocket, a precision strike weapon with a range of 10km.





This order involves manufacturing and supplying parts for the GATR, which features a semi-active laser guidance system capable of intercepting moving targets, thus highlighting advanced technological capabilities.





The rocket's precision and extended range make it a critical asset in modern battlefield scenarios, offering strike accuracy on targets up to 10 kilometres away.





NIBE Limited, headquartered in Pune with state-of-the-art facilities and a strong footprint across India including Bangalore, Shirdi, Chakan, and Delhi, is a leading player in India's defence sector.





The company manufactures a wide range of defence systems including artillery ammunition, missile systems, small arms, and advanced electronics, aligning with the Indian government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative for strategic self-reliance. Publicly listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, NIBE has a clear focus on innovation, quality, and excellence to boost India’s defence manufacturing and export capabilities.





The collaboration with Elbit Systems, an Israeli global leader specializing in advanced land-based defence systems such as armoured vehicles, artillery, and unmanned ground vehicles, underscores NIBE's growing role in the international defence technology ecosystem.





This partnership enables transfer of sophisticated technology and production know-how, strengthening NIBE’s capability to manufacture advanced precision weapons domestically, marking a milestone in indigenous defence production.





The GATR 70mm guided rocket system with its semi-active laser guidance demonstrates the level of technological sophistication and combat readiness expected in modern warfare.





NIBE’s delivery of components for this rocket validates its proficiency in working on cutting-edge weapon systems that require high precision and reliability.





The agreement signals expanding international collaboration, increased global footprint, and enhanced strategic defence readiness of India’s private defence sector, firmly positioning NIBE Limited as a key contributor to India’s defence modernization and export ambitions.





This development also complements NIBE’s broader engagements such as manufacturing the Universal Rocket Launcher (SURYA) technology under license from Elbit Systems, further indicating its expertise in handling high-technology rocketry and missile systems with range capabilities stretching from tactical 10km guided rockets to long-range 300km launchers, thereby contributing extensively to India’s defence capabilities and export markets.





The ₹6 crore order for GATR rocket parts reflects NIBE Limited's robust growth trajectory, advanced manufacturing capacity, and strategic partnerships that elevate India’s position in the global defence industry.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







