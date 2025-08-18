Devastation, after devastation was the norm after armed forces pounded Pakistani military assets





Operation Sindoor stands as a watershed moment in modern Indian military history, offering profound insights into the nation’s diplomatic standing, internal cohesion, and defence preparedness.





According to retired Lieutenant General Vinod Khandare, former principal adviser to the Ministry of Defence, one of the operation’s most significant takeaways was its ability to reveal which countries genuinely support India diplomatically in times of crisis, and which pursue their own “selfish interests” instead.





The operation, launched in response to the gruesome April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, saw India conduct precision strikes across the border in May, destroying nine terror camps in both Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.





General Khandare emphasised that Operation Sindoor not only demonstrated India’s military prowess—leveraging advancements in missiles and critical defence technologies—but also highlighted the country’s progress toward self-sufficiency in defence.





The operation showcased the crucial link between research and battlefield application, underlining the importance of proficiency among personnel and the seamless transfer of innovation from laboratory settings to combat scenarios.





The success was attributed, in part, to indigenous technology such as the BrahMos missile and advanced air defence systems like the Akashteer, demonstrating India’s capability to neutralise threats with indigenous solutions.





On the domestic front, Operation Sindoor exposed both strengths and vulnerabilities. Internally, it illuminated where India’s societal “fault lines” and operational gaps remain—a context in which civil defence emerges as a persistent concern.





Khandare specifically pointed out the vulnerability of civilian areas to modern threats, such as drone attacks, stressing the need for robust civil defence infrastructure, especially in border states.





Drawing comparisons to Israel and Ukraine, he advocated for regulations mandating shelters in every home within vulnerable regions, meaning India must learn from global best practices rather than repeat costly oversights.





Khandare also addressed the rationale behind the sudden pause in Operation Sindoor, despite a "win-win" military situation. He revealed that high-level discussions within the defence establishment recognised that war is an enormously costly endeavour, exerting profound pressure on a nation’s economy.





The priority, according to Khandare, is India’s long-term goal of becoming a fully developed nation by 2047. Thus, strategic pragmatism must guide military operations, balancing the need to deliver punitive action against adversaries with the imperative to safeguard national resources for continued development.





He underscored that punitive operations could resume if Pakistan repeated its mistakes, but such interventions must be calculated and restrained, not driven solely by patriotic fervour. In sum, while public sentiment understandably favours decisive action, practical considerations dictate that punishment must be proportionate and purpose-driven.





Importantly, Khandare highlighted that the abject targeting of civilian areas by Pakistani forces during Operation Sindoor was intolerable, prompting Indian retaliation against military assets rather than further escalation involving civilian populations.





Allusions to taking control of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were noted as possibilities that would require deliberate planning given the substantial costs and complexities involved.





Perhaps the most enduring legacy of Operation Sindoor, as described by General Khandare, lies in the lessons learnt about comprehensive national defence: the need for coordinated civil and military preparedness, vigilance against emerging vulnerabilities, and the ability to deliver measured yet resolute responses to aggression.





The operation became a litmus test for political will, international alliances, indigenous capability, and the maturity with which India today approaches both its national security and developmental ambitions.





