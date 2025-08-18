



The Philippine Coast Guard is currently evaluating the option of locally producing the Indian-designed Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) to enhance its maritime presence and capabilities in the South China Sea.





The NGOPV is a sophisticated class of patrol ships originally ordered in 11 units by the Indian Navy, featuring a displacement of up to 2,900 tons and a length of around 110 meters.





If the Philippines proceeds with this project, it would operate patrol vessels equipped with low-noise mufflers, advanced electronic warfare suites, artificial intelligence-based maintenance systems, facilities for multi-purpose drones, and the capacity to support twin-engine helicopters. These vessels are designed for long-endurance missions, capable of patrolling without refuelling for weeks, positioning the NGOPVs as the most advanced ships in the Coast Guard’s fleet.





The proposed NGOPVs would address the Philippine Coast Guard’s key operational requirements, including Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) patrols, interdiction operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), and Search and Rescue (SAR) missions.





The Indian Navy’s NGOPVs are multi-mission vessels designed for roles such as anti-piracy, counter-infiltration, anti-poaching, anti-trafficking, mine warfare, non-combatant evacuation, and protection of offshore assets. Armament includes a 76 mm naval gun, close-in weapon systems, portable air defence systems, and machine guns. These vessels also support mine warfare payloads and lightweight torpedoes for anti-submarine warfare. Aviation facilities aboard include space for helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).





Technically, the NGOPV class ranges between 2,500 and 2,900 tons displacement, about 105 to 110 meters in length, with a draught of 4 to 5 meters. They are propelled by two diesel engines enabling speeds above 25 knots, a cruising speed of 14-15 knots, and have an operational range of around 8,500 nautical miles at economical speed with an endurance noted at a minimum of 60 days.





The crew includes 20 officers and 130 sailors, with accommodations for women officers. The ships carry modular payloads for mine warfare and are equipped with decoys, torpedo countermeasures, and electronic warfare systems covering a wide frequency spectrum.





For the Philippines, the NGOPVs would complement and upgrade its existing fleet, which includes Jose Rizal-class and Miguel Malvar-class frigates from South Korea, and former US-transferred Del Pilar-class patrol vessels.





The Philippine Navy is also commissioning Rajah Sulayman-class offshore patrol vessels built by Hyundai Heavy Industries, which are 94-meter, 2,400-ton ships armed with a 76 mm gun and capable of hosting 10-ton helicopters or UAVs. The NGOPVs would offer longer endurance and more advanced modular capabilities than the current fleet.





India is concurrently building a separate NGOPV variant for its Coast Guard, which has a slightly different configuration emphasising AI-based diagnostics and drone operations over heavier naval armaments. This version, produced by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, may be closer in capability and design to what the Philippine Coast Guard requires.





This variant integrates AI-based predictive maintenance, remote piloted drones, integrated bridge and platform management systems, and falls under India’s Buy Indian IDDM procurement program, enhancing maritime surveillance, anti-smuggling, anti-piracy, search and rescue, and pollution response capabilities.





If adopted, the Philippines would advance its maritime security modernisation while fostering domestic shipbuilding and technology transfer through local manufacturing alongside Indian partners. This strategic move aligns with efforts to diversify defence suppliers and deepen defence cooperation with India.





The timing of this consideration is critical amid heightened tensions in the South China Sea. Notably, on August 11, 2025, a serious incident occurred near Scarborough Shoal where a Chinese Coast Guard cutter collided with a Chinese Navy destroyer during aggressive manoeuvres against a Philippine Coast Guard vessel, BRP Suluan, escorting supply and aid boats to fishermen.





Despite the collision severely damaging the Chinese cutter, Manila condemned the incident as an escalation by China, which denied wrongdoing. The United States responded by deploying warships to reaffirm its security commitment to the Philippines.





The Philippine Coast Guard has been actively asserting its jurisdiction in its EEZ, regularly engaging in encounters with Chinese vessels amid these ongoing maritime disputes.





The NGOPV acquisition, if pursued, would significantly boost the Philippines’ strategic capacity to patrol and secure its maritime domains in the South China Sea amid growing regional security challenges.





The ships’ long endurance, advanced technology, modular mission profiles, and support for aviation assets would enhance the Philippine Coast Guard's ability to operate effectively in contested waters and respond to a range of maritime security and humanitarian missions.





Local production would also strengthen domestic maritime industry capabilities and further Philippine-Indian defence ties. This development complements broader Philippine efforts to modernize its naval and coast guard assets and project resilient presence in its sovereign waters.





