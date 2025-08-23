

OpenAI has announced that it will establish its first office in India later this year, marking a major step in its global expansion strategy. CEO Sam Altman revealed the news on X, highlighting India’s rapidly growing role in the adoption and use of artificial intelligence technologies.

He noted that ChatGPT usage in India has quadrupled over the past year, underscoring the country’s increasing reliance on AI tools in diverse areas such as education, technology development, business innovation, and governance.





In addition to setting up operations, Sam Altman confirmed that he will personally visit India next month. The visit is expected to include engagements with policymakers, industry leaders, startups, and researchers. His trip aims to strengthen collaboration with the Indian technology ecosystem and provide strategic direction for OpenAI’s local presence.





Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the announcement, emphasising that India is “uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation.” He highlighted the ongoing efforts under the IndiaAI Mission, which focuses on building a trusted, inclusive, and decentralised AI ecosystem. The mission involves strengthening infrastructure, research, and innovation to ensure equitable access to AI advancements across the country.





The Indian government has already initiated discussions with OpenAI at various levels. Earlier in February, Ashwini Vaishnaw met with Altman to deliberate on India’s holistic AI approach. This strategy encompasses the development of GPUs and computing resources, large-scale AI models, and application layers. Altman had then expressed interest in collaborating with India across all three areas, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of democratising technology for inclusive growth.





During prior interactions that included start-up founders, Vaishnaw urged entrepreneurs to innovate and propose unique AI-driven solutions suited to India’s population and challenges. He announced the government’s plans to conduct open competitions to promote indigenous AI development. This aligns with India’s broader agenda of leveraging AI to empower citizens, improve governance, and fuel industrial growth.





OpenAI's decision to set up a physical office in India signifies trust in India’s market potential and human capital. With a large pool of skilled engineers, data scientists, and innovators, India provides an ideal environment for expanding AI research and implementation. The development also strengthens India’s position as a key partner in shaping the future of AI at a global scale.





