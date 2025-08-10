



Operation Sindoor was a clear demonstration of tri-services synergy and operational cohesion among the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, underscoring the success of integrated joint military efforts.





Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan emphasised that the operation highlighted the effectiveness and necessity of continued reforms, coordination, and adaptability within the armed forces to tackle evolving national security challenges, especially in the context of technology-driven modern warfare.





In his address at the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad, Gen Chauhan elaborated on strategic perspectives around jointness and integration in the armed forces, which are key to shaping future integrated operations. He underscored the importance of comprehensive capability development and self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in the face of modern warfare's disruptive technological changes.





A significant step forward toward strengthening this tri-service synergy was the release of the 'Joint Primer for Integrated Logistics' by Gen Chauhan.





This primer modernises logistics systems by focusing on logistics integration, digitisation, common provisioning and procurement, and alignment with the national logistics framework.





The objective is to enhance tri-services logistics coordination, improve efficiency, and ensure greater organisational effectiveness across the armed forces so they remain equipped and prepared for any challenge.





Gen Chauhan’s remarks also assumed importance as the Indian government progresses with the theatre command model, designed to integrate Army, Navy, and Air Force units into unified commands responsible for security in specific geographical areas.





This model replaces the present system of separate commands, facilitating optimal use of resources for wars and operations through synergy and joint capability enhancement.





He highlighted achievements of the Department of Military Affairs and the functioning of national security committees, which are crucial for decision-making and implementing reforms including organisational restructuring.





These structural and operational reforms are aimed at continuously adapting to and meeting the challenges posed by a dynamic security environment.





Operation Sindoor was not only a successful military campaign but also a testament to the growing integration and joint operational strength of India’s armed forces, with a clear roadmap for future jointness, logistical modernisation, and theatre command implementation to handle evolving security demands effectively.





Based On A PTI Report







