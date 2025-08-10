



Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi mocked Pakistan’s claim of victory after Operation Sindoor by highlighting the promotion of Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir to Field Marshal, characterising this as part of a narrative strategy rather than actual military success.





General Dwivedi stressed that India’s operation in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, was unprecedented both in its scale and in the freedom granted to the armed forces.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s directive—“Enough is enough”—gave military leaders full operational autonomy, marking a significant shift in India’s approach to cross-border operations.





The planning for Operation Sindoor commenced immediately after the Pahalgam attack, and by 25 April, Indian forces had struck seven out of nine high-value targets, rapidly dismantling major terror infrastructures.





The operation was meticulously described as “playing chess in the grey zone”—indicating actions that were unpredictable, dynamic, and strategically just short of conventional war.





This distinction underscored India’s expertise in conducting operations within the ambiguous space below open warfare, allowing forceful, flexible responses without triggering full-scale conflict.





Operation Sindoor targeted deeply entrenched terror camps and assets labelled "Nursery" and "Masters," marking the first time Indian strikes penetrated Pakistan’s heartland.





These targets, previously untouched in operations like Uri and Balakot (which had a narrower scope), emphasized the mission’s depth and breadth. The strikes were both in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, with successful air force cooperation carrying out two significant missions.





Pakistan’s retaliation included cross-border shelling, drone sorties, and mobilisation of air defences. India’s counter-actions inflicted severe damage, knocking out radar and communication installations at 11 Pakistani air bases, notably the Nur Khan air base. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh officially confirmed that during this period, Indian air defence systems shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and one AEW&C/ELINT surveillance aircraft—constituting the largest surface-to-air kills in Indian military history.





The magnitude of aerial losses imposed on Pakistan was revealed only in post-operation briefings, possibly to preserve operational security and leverage in diplomatic and narrative domains.





General Dwivedi further expounded on the critical role of narrative management, both domestic and international. He stated that while Pakistan relied on symbolic gestures like promoting its Army Chief to sustain morale and claim victory, India focused its messaging on the decisive impact and “justice delivered” by Operation Sindoor.





This strategic communication, amplified through social media and official briefings, aimed to shape perceptions globally, countering adversarial propaganda and reinforcing national unity.





Senior military leaders, including the Air Chief Marshal, highlighted political leadership’s role in ensuring operational success. The government’s “free hand” allowed commanders to choose their tactics, engagement rules, and escalation management, removing bureaucratic constraints and enabling swift, effective decision-making.





Such clarity and confidence bolstered morale and ensured that the operation’s objectives were met without unnecessary political or procedural delays.





Operation Sindoor thus represents a significant evolution in India’s military and political response to cross-border terror, characterised by proactive political leadership, strategic flexibility, and innovative grey zone warfare.





It also set new benchmarks for damage inflicted, operational secrecy, and narrative competence. The episode continues to influence both India’s internal security architecture and its international diplomatic posture.





