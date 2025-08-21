



The sixth round of the Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue was convened in Islamabad on August 21, 2025, marking another significant milestone in the deepening diplomatic and strategic partnership between the two countries.





Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi led the deliberations.





The dialogue came at a crucial juncture, as both nations seek to recalibrate their foreign policy priorities in response to evolving regional and global developments, while also advancing the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC 2.0).





The consultations reflected the long-standing “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between Islamabad and Beijing, which both sides described as vital not only to bilateral interests but also to regional peace and stability.





The talks encompassed a broad spectrum of issues, reaffirming the multi-dimensional nature of Pakistan-China relations. Discussions focused on economic and trade relations, with a particular emphasis on accelerating the implementation of CPEC 2.0, which is designed to expand infrastructure development, industrial cooperation, energy projects, and technology-driven investments.





The leaders further explored the potential for enhancing collaboration in finance, agriculture, digital technologies, and renewable energy to ensure mutual benefits under shifting global economic conditions.





Both ministers underscored the importance of improving people-to-people exchanges, academic linkages, and cultural cooperation as a means of strengthening bilateral understanding and friendship at the societal level.





Regionally, the dialogue highlighted shared security concerns and strategic priorities. Following Wang Yi’s trilateral meeting in Kabul with his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts, the Islamabad talks also touched upon the Afghan situation, particularly regarding regional stability, counterterrorism efforts, and economic connectivity.





The ministers acknowledged the significance of close coordination on Afghanistan-related developments and reaffirmed their commitment to a cooperative framework that promotes stability, inclusive governance, and infrastructure integration across South and Central Asia.





The dialogue also showcased Beijing’s broader South Asian outreach, as Wang Yi’s visit to Islamabad came on the heels of his trip to India. In New Delhi, the Chinese foreign minister held high-level discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, as part of the 24th round of boundary talks.





Wang Yi extended President Xi Jinping’s official invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit scheduled in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.





PM Modi, while confirming his participation, reiterated India’s firm position on the need to maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He underscored India’s commitment to pursuing a just and mutually agreeable settlement of the boundary issue, signalling New Delhi’s intent to continue engaging diplomatically on persisting border tensions.





Taken together, the Islamabad meeting and Wang Yi’s broader South Asian diplomatic tour underline China’s growing efforts to play a prominent role in shaping regional security and economic architecture amid shifting geopolitical dynamics. For Pakistan, the reaffirmation of Chinese support is critical in light of its economic challenges, security concerns, and geopolitical positioning between South and Central Asia.





For China, strengthening Pakistan ties under CPEC 2.0 provides a strategic counterbalance to India while also securing vital energy and trade routes through the Gwadar port and the broader Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).





The continuation of close coordination at multilateral forums, as agreed during the dialogue, indicates a trajectory where Beijing and Islamabad will increasingly align their diplomatic stances on major international issues.





Ultimately, the sixth Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue carried strong symbolic and practical significance, reinforcing a partnership described as indispensable for regional peace, stability, and shared prosperity.





The talks not only consolidated bilateral cooperation but also sent a broader geopolitical message about the centrality of Pakistan-China relations in the regional balance of power at a time when South Asia is confronted with complex strategic realignments.





Based On ANI Report







