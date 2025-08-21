



Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian aircraft from using its airspace until September 23, following months of heightened tension between the two nations. The Pakistan Airports Authority issued a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) confirming the continuation of restrictions on all Indian-operated aircraft, whether civilian or military.





This includes planes that are Indian-owned, leased, or under contractual operation with Indian carriers.





According to the directive, Indian commercial airlines will remain barred from transiting through Pakistan’s airspace, a move that significantly affects international routes to Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, as many airlines rely on shorter paths that traditionally cut across Pakistani territory.





The restrictive measures were first imposed on April 23 in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, an incident which sharply escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.





Initially announced as a one-month suspension, the ban has since been repeatedly extended, first on May 23 and subsequently through the summer, underlining the deepening stalemate in bilateral relations.





In response to Pakistan’s decision, India enforced a reciprocal closure of its own airspace to Pakistani aircraft and airlines beginning April 30, resulting in significant disruptions to civilian and potential military aviation across the region.





This state of tit-for-tat restrictions has had a pronounced impact on both countries’ aviation sectors. For Indian airlines, long-haul flights to Europe and the US have faced increased fuel costs, extended flying times, and more complex scheduling due to route diversions around Pakistani airspace.





Similarly, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other carriers have had to reroute southwards or through alternative air corridors, adding pressure on a financially struggling Pakistani aviation industry. Airlines have reported operating losses, while passengers have faced inconveniences such as longer journey times and higher ticket prices.





The continued extension of the ban reflects the lack of progress in resolving the underlying political and security tensions.





While airspace closures are often used as tools of diplomatic and strategic signalling, their persistence over several months highlights the fragility of India-Pakistan relations.





Analysts note that the aviation setbacks are not merely operational hurdles but also symbols of broader political deadlock, as both nations remain entrenched in their respective positions after the Pahalgam attack.





With the new extension running until September 23, stakeholders in the aviation sector remain watchful for further directives.





Unless a breakthrough occurs at the diplomatic level, the aviation restrictions are likely to persist, continuing to strain both countries’ airlines, disrupt regional connectivity, and add pressure to international flight operations across South Asia.





Based On PTI Report







