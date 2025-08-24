



Pakistan on Friday sharply criticised India’s recent test of the Agni missile, alleging that it endangers both regional and global peace. Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, addressing a weekly press briefing in Islamabad, accused New Delhi of rapidly expanding its military capabilities in a way that undermines strategic stability.





He argued that India’s pursuit of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) technology reflects ambitions that extend beyond regional security needs, posing a wider global threat. Khan warned that unchecked arms procurement following Indo-Pak clashes amounts to an “alarming trend,” and accused the international community of turning a blind eye to India’s growing arsenal due to what he termed the “selective and discriminatory application” of export control regulations.





Reaffirming Pakistan’s security posture, Khan stressed that Islamabad remains committed to “full-spectrum deterrence” to safeguard national interests and maintain balance in South Asia.





On dialogue between the neighbours, he reiterated that Pakistan wants talks on all important issues, including terrorism, whereas India has limited its willingness to discussions over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and cross-border terrorism.





He also urged India to restore the Indus Waters Treaty, which New Delhi suspended after the April 2025 Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people.





Khan confirmed that no meeting is planned between Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on the sidelines of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin. On sports ties, he stated that Pakistan continues to believe politics should not be mixed with cricket.





Acknowledging outside mediation efforts, Khan praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in maintaining a fragile ceasefire, calling American involvement a “very important contribution” to regional peace. With strategic mistrust deepening, Pakistan’s sharp response highlights its growing unease over India’s missile advancements and evolving security priorities.





Agencies







