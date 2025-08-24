



On the occasion of National Space Day, Union Minister of State for Space, Jitendra Singh, highlighted the pivotal role of India’s indigenous space technologies in the success of Operation Sindoor, an unprecedented military strike across the border into Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.





Singh revealed that the operation not only depended on missile precision and atomic energy-backed systems but also marked a watershed moment in displaying India’s integrated capabilities in satellite and space-based surveillance, navigation, and strategic communication.





Speaking at Bharat Mandapam alongside ISRO chairman V Narayanan and four selected astronauts of the forthcoming Gaganyaan program, Singh emphasised that the execution of such sophisticated operations was made possible because of nearly a decade-long focus on research, development, and technology transfer in the fields of space and defence.





The minister underscored that Operation Sindoor offered India a unique opportunity to validate and operationalise these advanced technologies on Pakistani soil, sending a message to the world regarding India’s enhanced strategic and technological standing.





He further noted that the seamless synchronisation between the Department of Space and the Department of Atomic Energy reflected the fusion of scientific progress and defence preparedness achieved in the last ten to eleven years of governance.





After the operation, ISRO chairman Narayanan disclosed that no fewer than ten satellites were proactively engaged round the clock to ensure surveillance, intelligence gathering, and operational guidance for the mission, without which the goals of the operation could not have been realised. These included satellites offering earth observation, navigation, and communication capabilities critical to targeting and mission coordination.





India’s satellite infrastructure played a layered role: the NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) system provided highly accurate, indigenous navigation solutions to guide missiles and precision weapons to their designated targets; INSAT (Indian National Satellite System) supported meteorological data provisioning and communication tasks for the armed forces; GSAT series ensured strategic long-distance communications; and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites like RISAT delivered high-resolution imaging for day-and-night surveillance, regardless of cloud cover.





Collectively, these integrated space assets acted as the technological backbone, significantly enhancing India’s force projection capability during Operation Sindoor. Singh’s statements clearly reflected that India’s defence superiority in the 21st century is deeply intertwined with its space exploration and satellite technology ecosystem.





Looking beyond Operation Sindoor, Singh unveiled an ambitious 15-year roadmap for India’s space program, which he described as integral to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. This roadmap includes over 100 planned satellite launches involving both government-backed strategic missions and private sector-driven operational ones.





The purpose of these missions extends beyond defence and strategically incorporates socio-economic objectives such as food and water security, disaster resilience, environmental sustainability, and inclusive growth through the application of remote sensing, geospatial mapping, and space-enabled services.





Singh elaborated on ISRO’s future milestones. In 2025, India already marked progress with the launch of an advanced NavIC satellite, and by later this year (2025), the nation is set to conduct the uncrewed Gaganyaan-1 mission, incorporating a humanoid robotic payload to simulate crewed conditions. Subsequently, in 2027, two of India’s four trained astronauts will undertake the much-awaited manned Gaganyaan mission, placing India firmly among the elite nations capable of human spaceflight.





The trajectory thereafter includes Chandrayaan-4 in 2028, a Venus mission, and the establishment of the Bharat Antariksh Station, projected as India’s permanent crewed space station by 2035.





Singh also outlined the nation’s long-term aspiration of landing an Indian astronaut on the Moon by 2040, a symbolic yet pivotal step toward establishing India’s presence in deep space exploration while solidifying its journey to becoming a developed nation by its centenary year of independence in 2047.





The minister’s address thus highlighted two parallel narratives: the immediate demonstration of India’s space-enabled defence might through Operation Sindoor, and the long-range vision where space technology drives not only national security but also socio-economic advancement.





India's posture in space is transitioning from being largely developmental and exploratory to decisively strategic, with both hard power applications and soft power aspirations.





This dual-track approach underscores that the integration of space technology is not limited to safeguarding borders but also to ensuring the prosperity, sustainability, and global leadership of Viksit Bharat.





In essence, Operation Sindoor has served as a turning point, showcasing real-time application of space assets in warfare, while the future roadmap ensures that India remains at the forefront of both technological innovation and civilizational progress well into the middle of the 21st century.





