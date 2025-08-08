



Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (Paras Defence) has signed a detailed, exclusive two-year teaming agreement with Germany's High Performance Space Structure Systems GmbH (HPS GmbH) to jointly develop deployable antenna reflector subsystems specifically for defence and space applications within India.





This strategic partnership was announced on August 6, 2025, and marks a significant step toward enhancing India’s indigenous capabilities in high-precision aerospace and defence technologies.





Under the terms of this exclusive agreement, Paras Defence and HPS will collaborate solely with each other in the Indian market, focusing on developing unfurlable and deployable antenna reflector subsystems that play a critical role in satellite communication and space missions.





The joint development will cover key components such as reflector and arm assemblies, hold-down and release mechanisms (HDRMs), thermal hardware for temperature management, and deployment electronics critical for system activation and control in orbit.





HPS GmbH brings specialized expertise from Germany in designing, manufacturing, integrating, and testing advanced deployable antenna reflectors. Their proficiency includes solid reflector antennas, lightweight structures, thermal hardware, and nanosatellite equipment.





Paras Defence contributes regional execution capabilities, local market knowledge, and a strong presence within India’s defence and space sectors. This complementary collaboration leverages HPS’s established designs and engineering experience alongside Paras Defence’s growing indigenous manufacturing competencies.





This agreement positions Paras Defence as the primary customer interface for Indian space and defence agencies, with HPS supporting backend design, production, and testing functions from Germany. The partnership addresses a significant technology gap in India, where such deployable antenna reflector systems have traditionally been imported. By enabling local co-development and potential future production, the collaboration aligns with India’s push for self-reliance in critical space technologies.





The exclusive nature of the contract ensures that throughout the two-year period (extendable by mutual consent), both companies will not engage similar partnerships with other entities in India for the specified product line. The agreement also includes provisions for jointly pursuing government and private sector projects, including contracts with Indian space agencies like ISRO and defence research organisations such as DRDO.





Paras Defence and Space Technologies, a leading private Indian company with over 40 years in defence and space sectors, operates across Defence & Space Optics, Defence Electronics, Heavy Engineering, and Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Protection Solutions.





The company serves prestigious clients like the Indian Defence Force, DRDO, ISRO, and major private sector companies. This partnership with HPS strengthens Paras Defence’s capacity to deliver next-generation antenna technology critical for military communications, satellite internet, Earth imaging, and disaster response systems.





Financially, Paras Defence has shown robust growth with increasing revenue and a healthy order book, suggesting that this new collaboration could further enhance its position in the aerospace and defence market.





The deal underlines Paras Defence’s strategic vision to combine indigenous manufacturing with international technological expertise to meet India’s evolving space and defence needs while progressing toward technological self-reliance.





Paras Defence-HPS exclusive agreement represents a significant collaborative effort to develop cutting-edge deployable antenna reflector subsystems in India, combining German engineering excellence with Indian execution and market access. This effort is expected to fill a critical technology gap domestically and contribute to strengthening India’s aerospace infrastructure and defence communication capabilities over the next two years and beyond.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







