



Sandeep Unnithan speaks to Vivek Krishnan, CEO of SSS Defence, about the debut of the Raptor – a compact, integrally suppressed rifle chambered in .300 Blackout. Designed for special forces and SWAT units, the Raptor is Made in India, for the world. Learn how this next-gen weapon is changing close-quarter combat with its low ricochet, quiet operation, and superior terminal ballistics.





The SSS Defence Raptor is a compact, integrally suppressed rifle chambered in .300 AAC Blackout, specifically designed for special forces and SWAT units, and is proudly Made in India for global use. Engineered over the past six months, the Raptor incorporates a short-stroke piston operating system and a monolithic upper receiver with an aluminium handguard, providing durability and lightweight handling suited for close-quarter operations.





The rifle is integrally suppressed, meaning the suppressor is built into the design rather than added on externally. This integral suppression makes the Raptor exceptionally quiet, a critical feature for special forces missions requiring stealth.





Its suppressor design and the choice of the .300 Blackout calibre enable the use of subsonic ammunition, significantly reducing muzzle blast, recoil, and ricochets, which lowers collateral damage risk and enhances team safety during operations.





The .300 Blackout calibre used offers superior terminal ballistics compared to the common 5.56x45mm round, delivering more punch and better effectiveness at close to medium ranges, while still being compatible with standard AR-15 magazines with some modifications.





This calibre is internationally recognized and favoured in special operations for its versatility in both supersonic and subsonic loadings, further emphasizing the Raptor’s role as a strategic weapon for specialized units.





The rifle’s compact size and suppressed operation make it especially suited for urban combat, aircraft hijackings, shipping security, and other scenarios where minimising collateral damage and noise signature is paramount. Its design addresses operational needs where traditional calibres like 9x19mm and 5.56mm may not be ideal, aiming to provide a quiet, lethal alternative for close-quarter engagements.





Vivek Krishnan, CEO of SSS Defence, highlights that the Raptor balances being lean, lethal, and light, aligning with international operational requirements while maintaining indigenous manufacturing standards.





The rifle features patented components, including the integrated suppressor system, reflecting innovation in Indian small arms design. By combining the advantages of a heavier, more effective round with integral suppression and a compact form factor, the Raptor is set to enhance the Indian special forces’ tactical capabilities and offers a competitive product for global security forces seeking advanced suppressed rifles.





Based On Chakra Video Report











