



The relationship between the Philippines and India is undergoing a significant deepening, particularly in the realms of defence, security, maritime cooperation, trade, and development.





This momentum is underscored by the upcoming bilateral engagements between Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A major point of convergence is Manila’s growing interest in acquiring more defence equipment from India—a reflection of both the growing trust in Indian manufacturing and a strategic response to regional security concerns.





Philippine Armed Forces Chief Romeo Brawner has articulated Manila’s positive assessment of Indian defence hardware, highlighting the quality and affordability that Indian systems offer. This sentiment comes amid the ongoing delivery of BrahMos cruise missiles, a joint India-Russia development, to the Philippines.





Brawner notes that two more sets of BrahMos missile systems are expected to arrive in the Philippines in the coming years. The acquisition forms part of Manila's broader strategy to bolster its defence posture in the South China Sea (referred to in the Philippines as the West Philippine Sea), an area marked by heightened maritime disputes with China.





India—on its own, facing border tensions with Beijing—has become a more active partner in urging China to comply with the 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling that invalidated China’s broad territorial claims in the South China Sea.





This shared concern is translating into practical cooperation: This week, India is set to join the Philippines for a joint maritime patrol in the South China Sea, adding substance to the burgeoning defence partnership. These defence ties are further supported by India’s offer of a concessional Line of Credit for the Philippines' defence procurement, including potential acquisition of naval assets and the expansion of collaborative training and joint exercises in maritime security.





Beyond defence, the relationship features a strong developmental component. India is currently implementing six "Quick Impact Projects" (QIPs) in the Philippines under a Memorandum of Understanding signed in February 2023. These fast-track projects target crucial sectors such as agriculture, disaster risk management, healthcare, and livelihood support, serving as visible markers of India’s development cooperation model.





The visit by President Marcos Jr. also opens the door to broader areas of collaboration, with six agreements in domains like science and technology, law, and culture expected to be signed. This multi-sectoral engagement is designed to further cement ties and promote mutual benefits.





Trade is another pillar of the bilateral relationship. Recent years have seen robust growth, with bilateral trade surpassing $3 billion for the first time in the 2022-2023 period. Negotiations for a bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement are on the horizon, positioning both nations to capitalise on complementarities in their economies while also navigating the unpredictable dynamics of U.S.-led trade actions, such as the imposition of tariffs—25% on Indian goods and 19% on Philippine imports by President Donald Trump’s administration.





Amidst these bilateral advancements, both India and the Philippines are calibrating their foreign policies to manage their respective relationships with China and the United States. The South China Sea issue, while central to Manila, will need to be balanced in diplomatic talks, especially given the ongoing efforts by both India and China to stabilise their bilateral relations.





The outcomes of the Modi-Marcos summit are therefore set against the broader context of regional security, shifting great power dynamics, and a mutual desire to avoid being ensnared in larger geopolitical conflicts, particularly the escalating U.S.-China competition.





The India-Philippines relationship stands at a pivotal juncture, characterised by substantive defence cooperation, expanding developmental assistance, and deepening economic ties. The partnership, shaped by a convergence of strategic interests in Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific, is poised for further growth, bolstered by institutionalised dialogues, practical military and civilian collaborations, and a commitment to regional stability and prosperity.





