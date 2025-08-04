



SSS Defence, a Bangalore-based company, has indeed supplied its indigenous G72-P Pistols to several State Police Forces in India. This reflects the company's growing role in equipping state law enforcement with domestically developed firearms.





The G72-P is part of SSS Defence's broader portfolio of indigenous weapons, which also includes the P-72 assault rifles and G72 submachine guns.





The G72-P pistol has been adopted by multiple law enforcement agencies, including specialized units such as State Police Special Task Forces (STFs).





This supply demonstrates a significant step in India's push for indigenisation and modernization of police armaments, with private sector players like SSS Defence playing a key role.





The G72-P pistol forms part of SSS Defence’s portfolio aimed at meeting the operational requirements of police and security forces.





This pistol is notable for being wholly indigenous, contributing to reducing dependence on imported weaponry. SSS Defence’s production approach ensures that 100% of components are sourced from Indian units, emphasizing domestic manufacturing capabilities.





In addition, the company has secured contracts not only for pistols but also for other weapons like the P-72 assault rifle and G72 submachine guns for state police forces, including a notable contract supplying 405 P-72 assault rifles to the Uttar Pradesh Police, further confirming their growing footprint in Indigenous Defence manufacturing for police use.





Beyond pistols, SSS Defence has recently unveiled other indigenous weapons such as a 9×19mm Submachine Gun (SMG) and a Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR).





These products are designed for specific tactical roles like close-quarter combat and precision engagements respectively, indicating the company’s comprehensive advancements in small arms suited for varied operational contexts within Indian forces.





To summarise, SSS Defence has supplied its indigenous G72-P Pistols to multiple State Police Forces in India as part of its expanding role in providing modern, locally made firearms to law enforcement agencies.





