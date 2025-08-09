



The Philippines is actively progressing plans to acquire an additional 6 to 9 BrahMos Coastal Missile Batteries from India, marking a pivotal expansion of its coastal defence capabilities.





This potential procurement follows the successful operational deployment of three initial batteries, delivered under a $375 million contract signed in 2022, making the Philippines the first international customer of the Indo-Russian BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system.





The initial batteries, currently in service with the Philippine Marine Corps, have reportedly met with high operational satisfaction and robust endorsement from military leadership and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., prompting Manila’s move to substantially scale up its inventory.





Negotiations for the additional batteries are reported to be in an advanced stage, with Philippine officials aiming to double or even triple their BrahMos arsenal.





The new order, if finalized, will likely see the Philippine Army equipped with land-based anti-ship BrahMos batteries, supplementing the Marine Corps’ Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System (SBASMS).





This expansion aligns with the next phase of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) modernization program, which focuses on strengthening maritime security and building a credible deterrence posture across disputed maritime domains, particularly in the South China Sea.





The BrahMos missile system, is celebrated for its supersonic speed (nearing Mach 3), precision strike capability, and flexible launch options (land, sea, and air). Its shore-based variant deployed in the Philippines is optimised for maritime strike missions, targeting hostile warships and amphibious platforms with a range exceeding 290 kilometres.





New variants, potentially included in future orders, offer extended ranges up to 450 km and enhanced survivability through sea-skimming trajectories, making them formidable assets for coastal defence and area denial operations.





The strategic rationale behind this proposed procurement is twofold: First, it aims to counter increasingly assertive Chinese naval activities and safeguard national sovereignty in contested zones.





Second, it reflects the deepening India-Philippines strategic partnership, recently elevated through a bilateral agreement emphasizing co-development, co-production, and defence R&D collaboration. The BrahMos deals symbolize Manila’s trust in Indian defence technology and the government’s shift towards self-reliance and operational readiness.





Financially, the purchase of additional BrahMos batteries is anticipated to be supported by Indian soft loans, with India reportedly pushing for early finalization to bolster its own defence exports.





The procurement process, governed by the Philippine Department of National Defence's disciplined timetable, may involve extended negotiations over quantity, delivery schedules, training, and logistical support.





Experts note that while the interest and momentum are high, the actual integration of new batteries—including possible upgrades for maintenance, training infrastructure, and interoperability with other Indian platforms like the Akash missile system or Dhruv helicopters—will follow the deliberate pace characteristic of Manila’s procurement cycles.





Ultimately, the expansion of the Philippines’ BrahMos arsenal solidifies its position as Southeast Asia’s leading operator of advanced coastal defence systems and signals a notable shift in the region’s balance of deterrence. The move is closely watched as a bellwether for future Indian defence exports and as a strategic milestone in the Indo-Pacific security architecture.





Agencies







