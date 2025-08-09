



NIBE Limited, a prominent Indian defence manufacturer, has secured a landmark export order from Israel’s Elbit Systems for the production and supply of the Ship-Mounted Universal Rocket Launching System—a major technological breakthrough that positions NIBE at the forefront of India’s defence manufacturing sector.





This order, reportedly valued at approximately $17.52 million (₹150.62 crores), is among the largest recent defence exports from India, signalling the nation’s growing global role in advanced military technology.





The Ship-Mounted Universal Rocket Launching System, also referred to as SURYA, is an autonomous, long-range sea-to-shore weapon system engineered for precision strike capability up to 300 km—substantially enhancing naval firepower and operational flexibility beyond traditional maritime limits.





The system carries extra missiles, features highly accurate targeting, and supports rapid deployment, making it an asset for comprehensive maritime defence. Its robust design prioritises cost-effectiveness, simple operation, and minimal maintenance, ensuring reliability and high performance in critical combat scenarios.





A key outcome of this order is the strategic technology transfer from Elbit Systems to NIBE, allowing for indigenous manufacturing and integration of the launchers—marking the first time such an advanced rocket system is produced domestically in India for both international and domestic markets.





This initiative aligns closely with national targets under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India,’ boosting India’s self-reliance in defence and enabling NIBE to serve as a supplier for armed forces globally.





The system’s readiness for integration with joint operations (air and land forces) further extends its value as a force multiplier and re-power platform in mixed warfare environments.





Such collaboration reflects deep mutual trust between NIBE Limited and Elbit Systems Land, combining Elbit’s legacy in land-based battlefield solutions (including armoured vehicles, artillery, and unmanned systems) with NIBE’s rising engineering capabilities.





The export order exemplifies the success of broader bilateral initiatives between India and Israel, driving technological innovation, export competitiveness, and strengthening regional and global security prospects.





This significant order underlines NIBE Limited’s transformation into a world-class defence technology provider, reaffirming its commitment to indigenous innovation, strategic international collaboration, and rapid scaling of high-impact naval weapons for modern combat needs.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







