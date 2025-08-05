



Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.’s ongoing state visit to India marks a key milestone in the evolving partnership between the two nations, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic ties.





Greeted with full ceremonial honours at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Marcos was formally received by Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting the significance India places on this rare and high-level visit by a leader from the Southeast Asian region since Marcos assumed office in 2022.





In his remarks, President Marcos underscored the strengthening of the Indo-Philippines alliance by highlighting a paradigmatic shift in regional terminology: what was once widely referred to as the "Asia-Pacific" is now more accurately described as the "Indo-Pacific."





Marcos framed this evolution as a necessary acknowledgement of today’s interconnected world, where politics, trade, and economic flows transcend traditional boundaries.





He emphasised that this change "better reflects global realities," pointing to the increasing strategic weight of the Indian Ocean alongside the Pacific, and the mounting involvement of global players in both security and economic dimensions.





Marcos further elaborated that this new nomenclature is not merely semantic; it signals a deeper intention between India and the Philippines to reinvigorate an already robust relationship by capitalising on emerging opportunities generated by breakthrough technologies and the rapidly shifting contours of the global economy and geopolitics.





Both countries, situated at critical junctures in the Indo-Pacific corridor, have witnessed intensifying strategic alignment, motivated by mutual concerns over regional security, supply chain resilience, and inclusive economic growth.





During his visit, President Marcos engaged with top Indian leadership. His discussions began with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who expressed optimism that the talks between President Marcos and Prime Minister Modi would considerably deepen bilateral ties.





The high-level delegation accompanying Marcos, including First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and several Cabinet Ministers, signals that Manila views this engagement as a strategic priority and is committed to expanding cooperation across multiple domains.





The state visit is also symbolic, reaffirming India and the Philippines’ shared commitment to democratic values, regional stability, and economic partnership.





With both nations seeking to diversify their foreign relationships and collaborate on issues from defense and counterterrorism to digital technology and infrastructure development, their partnership is poised for even greater relevance in the Indo-Pacific era.





As President Marcos himself noted, this visit is both a reaffirmation and a forward-looking exploration of the significant opportunities that lie ahead for India and the Philippines in a rapidly transforming world.





Based On ANI Report







