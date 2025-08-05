



President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. of the Philippines is currently on a significant five-day visit to India, underscoring a growing and strengthening bilateral partnership between the two nations.





Arriving on August 4, 2025, Marcos was warmly welcomed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by India’s President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour.





These formalities marked the beginning of a visit that symbolises a renewed commitment to deepening collaborative ties as the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.





In brief remarks during the reception, President Marcos emphasised that his visit represents a reaffirmation of the strong alliance and partnership that both countries are actively nurturing. He pointed out the important evolution in regional understanding, noting the shift from referring traditionally to the “Asia Pacific” region to the broader “Indo-Pacific” region.





This shift acknowledges the increasingly global nature of politics, trade, and economic interactions affecting both nations and their strategic outlooks. Marcos expressed Manila’s ambition to build upon the already solid foundation of bilateral ties with India, highlighting the shared desire to explore “many opportunities” opened up by the rapid advancement of new technologies, the dynamic transformations in the global economy, and shifting geopolitical realities.





President Marcos’s visit aligns with a mutual interest in expanding cooperation in various sectors including trade, technology, defence, and cultural exchanges. His upcoming bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled later on the same day as his arrival, are expected to further solidify agreements and frameworks that will drive future engagements.





Both leaders are likely to discuss pathways for enhanced collaboration in emerging fields such as digital innovation, sustainable development, and regional security initiatives, reflecting the strategic imperatives of both nations within the Indo-Pacific geopolitical environment.





The Ministry of External Affairs has highlighted this visit as a pivotal opportunity for India and the Philippines to set clear directions for their future bilateral cooperation. It also provides a platform to address broader regional and international issues of mutual concern, reinforcing shared values and common goals.





President Marcos’s visit to India marks a significant milestone in the deepening partnership, underscoring the dynamic and evolving nature of India-Philippines relations, and paving the way for sustained collaboration and growth in the years ahead.





Based On A PTI Report





