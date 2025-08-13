



“Asim Munir knows that a nuclear weapon is a weapon of deterrence and will in no way be used,” Retired Major General PK Sehgal said, warning that any nuclear strike by Pakistan — accidental or deliberate — would invite annihilation





In early August 2025, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir sparked intense controversy and alarm during his visit to the United States, where he issued explicit nuclear threats directed at India. Speaking at a black-tie dinner in Tampa hosted by Pakistan’s honorary consul Adnan Asad, Munir declared that Pakistan was prepared to unleash nuclear war if confronted with an existential threat from India.





He warned, “We are a nuclear nation; if we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us”. This statement, unprecedented for its directness on US soil, drew widespread attention from international media, regional governments, and security experts.





In addition to the broad nuclear threat, Munir broadened his rhetoric to the Indus Waters Treaty, implying that India’s suspension of the pact—which supplies water to Pakistan—could result in mass starvation.





He cautioned, “We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does, phir 10 missile sey faarigh kar dengey [we will destroy it with 10 missiles],” adding that Pakistan had “no shortage of missiles, al-Hamdulillah [Praise be to God].” Munir also taunted India regarding its economic strength, using a collision metaphor: “India is a shining Mercedes… but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?” which served to amplify his aggressive and confrontational tone.





The Indian government responded firmly, labelling Munir’s remarks as “nuclear sabre-rattling” and “blackmail,” and condemned Pakistan for making such statements from the territory of a “friendly third country.”





India’s Ministry of External Affairs emphasised that it would not succumb to nuclear threats and highlighted concerns about the integrity of Pakistan’s nuclear command structure, noting potential risks of nuclear materials falling into the hands of non-state actors.





Indian officials and security analysts pointed out a longstanding pattern of such threats from Pakistan, which repeatedly uses nuclear brinkmanship as a political tool to offset its conventional inferiority and internal instability.





Retired Indian military officials have sharply rebuked Munir’s threats, with Major General PK Sehgal describing them as bluster with catastrophic consequences if ever executed. Sehgal emphasised that nuclear weapons are a deterrent—not instruments for war—and warned, “If Pakistan, even by mistake, uses nuclear weapons, it will be a catastrophe for all continents, but for Pakistan, it will be physical suicide.





Pakistan’s very existence will be wiped out.” Sehgal’s remarks underscore the consensus among Indian defence experts that any nuclear strike by Pakistan—deliberate or accidental—would result in devastating retaliation and the annihilation of Pakistan as a state.





The Pakistani government has officially denied that Munir’s comments constituted a nuclear threat, accusing India of misrepresenting the army chief’s remarks and asserting that Pakistan remains a responsible nuclear power.





However, these denials have done little to quell international concern over nuclear stability in South Asia, especially considering the fact that such rhetoric emerged at a sensitive geopolitical moment, amidst ongoing Indo-Pakistani tensions over military operations and the status of Kashmir.





Munir’s speech is viewed as both a signal to hardliners within Pakistan and a provocative gesture toward India, employing nuclear brinkmanship to address domestic and international audiences. The episode has intensified calls for responsible nuclear conduct, raised doubts about political and military stability in Pakistan, and reinforced India’s commitment to national security amid growing regional instability.





Based On Business Today Report







