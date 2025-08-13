



US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has described India as "a bit recalcitrant" in ongoing trade negotiations with the United States.





This characterisation came just days after President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on imports from India, raising the total tariff to 50%. The tariff hike is a response to India's continued purchase of Russian oil, which the US administration claims poses an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to US national security and foreign policy. The additional tariffs are set to take effect on August 27, 2025.





Bessent, speaking on Fox Business Network's "Kudlow," noted that while the US has agreed on substantial terms with most major countries, there are still significant trade deals pending, including those with Switzerland and India.





Despite the challenges, he expressed an aspirational goal of concluding the tariff negotiations by October 2025, stating, "I think we are in a good position."





The Trump administration's executive order imposes the additional 25% tariff citing national security concerns and trade laws, targeting Indian imports linked directly or indirectly to Russian oil. This move builds upon a previous 25% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods that came into effect on August 7, 2025.





India's Ministry of External Affairs has strongly condemned the US action, calling the additional tariffs "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable," and pledged to take all necessary actions to protect its national interests.





President Trump has explicitly stated that there will be no trade negotiations with India until the tariff dispute is resolved. When questioned about the prospects of resuming talks after the imposition of the 50% tariff, Trump responded, "No, not until we get it resolved."





Despite this tense atmosphere, Indian lawmakers and officials expressed optimism that trade negotiations will continue. Notably, a US trade delegation is scheduled to visit New Delhi on August 25 for the sixth round of talks, and India continues to emphasize the broader multi-dimensional nature of US-India relations beyond trade.





The US sees India as stubborn in trade discussions amidst escalating tariff tensions linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil, with both sides holding firm positions as negotiations aim for a possible resolution by October 2025. The situation remains sensitive, with economic and geopolitical implications on both sides.





Based On ANI Report







