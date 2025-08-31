



Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their bilateral meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin in August 2025.





Modi emphasised that cross-border terrorism is a scourge that affects both India and China, requesting China's support in combating it. In response, the Chinese side extended their support and understanding to India in this joint fight against terrorism.





This development comes amid efforts by India and China to reset and improve bilateral relations, which had been strained due to border stand-offs and geopolitical tensions.





Besides terrorism, the two leaders discussed ways to increase trade, maintain peace and stability along their border, enhance people-to-people ties, and strengthen cooperation on trans-border river issues. Modi also noted that both India and China pursue strategic autonomy and that their bilateral ties should not be viewed through the lens of a third country.





The meeting occurred against the backdrop of India's tensions with the United States over tariffs and a larger geopolitical realignment involving Russia and Pakistan.





The SCO summit also marked Modi's first in-person meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif since recent terror incidents in Kashmir, highlighting the complex regional dynamics at play.





The Modi-Xi meeting signalled a significant step in thawing relations between the two Asian powers and underscored a shared commitment to battling terrorism and promoting stability in the region.





Based On NDTV Report







