



On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Leaders’ Summit being held in Tianjin, China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a significant bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed.





Addressing reporters at a special briefing in Tianjin, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Prime Minister Modi will first participate in and address the SCO plenary session, where he is expected to elaborate on India’s vision for enhancing connectivity, security cooperation, and regional stability under the SCO framework.





Following this important multilateral engagement, Modi will sit down with President Putin for a dedicated bilateral dialogue aimed at reviewing and advancing the longstanding strategic partnership between India and Russia.





According to Misri, the Prime Minister will subsequently depart for India after the conclusion of his engagements in Tianjin.





The SCO meeting has already provided a platform for important high-level interactions. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held his first in-person meeting since 2024 with Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the margins of the summit in Tianjin.





Their last meeting had taken place during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, and the renewed interaction comes at a time when both nations are seeking to manage a complex bilateral relationship.





Modi and Xi’s engagement was followed by the official SCO welcome reception hosted by President Xi at the Meijiang International Convention and Exhibition Center.





In a symbolic gesture of regional camaraderie and unity, leaders from across the SCO member-nations participated in the group photograph, with Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries warmly received by President Xi and First Lady Peng Liyuan.





At the official reception, Russian President Vladimir Putin was also in attendance, accompanied by a high-level delegation that reflected the importance Moscow attaches to its ties within the SCO and with India.





Members of the Russian delegation included Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin, and Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian sources.





The Modi-Putin bilateral meeting scheduled for Monday is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to review strategic issues, including defence cooperation, energy security, trade relations, and regional developments spanning Central Asia, the Indo-Pacific, and Eurasia.





With India’s traditional partnership with Russia continuing in sectors like energy, defence, and nuclear cooperation, the meeting will likely underscore the importance of reaffirming trust in an evolving global and regional landscape.





The gathering also had forward-looking implications for the BRICS grouping, of which both India and Russia are founding members alongside China. During his interaction with President Xi, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to him to attend the BRICS Summit that India will host in 2026, marking India’s next turn at the presidency.





Xi Jinping appreciated the invitation and assured China’s full support to India’s presidency of BRICS, which is currently led by Brazil. The transition of leadership adds greater weight to India’s diplomatic positioning within multilateral forums, particularly against the backdrop of shifting geopolitical alignments.





In addition to his engagements with Xi and Putin, Prime Minister Modi also met Myanmar’s Acting President and military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, as part of India’s outreach to neighbouring countries.





During this interaction, Modi reiterated India’s commitment to advancing relations with Myanmar in line with the principles of the “Neighbourhood First,” “Act East,” and broader Indo-Pacific policies.





Both leaders reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation and discussed a roadmap for deepening engagement in areas including border management, security partnerships, defence, infrastructure projects, and cross-border trade facilitation.





Given Myanmar’s strategic location and its relevance in India’s connectivity vision with Southeast Asia, the meeting underscored New Delhi’s intent to balance regional priorities amid ongoing political complexities in Myanmar.





Overall, Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Tianjin has shaped into a crucial multilateral and bilateral diplomatic exercise, spanning India’s engagement with major powers China and Russia, as well as immediate regional neighbour Myanmar.





The forthcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to be the most high-profile bilateral engagement within the summit framework, reinforcing India’s strategic autonomy and balanced approach in dealing with global powers.





By addressing the SCO plenary and holding separate bilateral meetings on the sidelines, Modi has sought to project India’s determination to play a bridging role both in Eurasian multilateralism and in advancing its own strategic and economic interests.





Based On ANI Report







