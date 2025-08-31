



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the official reception for Heads of State and Government at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, held in Tianjin, China. The high-profile event, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan, brought together leaders and dignitaries from across member and partner nations of the SCO.





Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi was warmly received by President Xi, following which they exchanged brief greetings before moving on to the customary family photograph session with other top leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.





The reception, which set the stage for the formal deliberations scheduled to begin on September 1, offered a platform for informal interactions and bilateral engagements.





Throughout the evening, PM Modi engaged in several important diplomatic exchanges, highlighting the cultural warmth, historical connections, and developmental cooperation India shares with diverse partner nations.





His first meeting was with Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, where he underlined the deep-rooted and special ties that stem from centuries-old cultural and people-to-people linkages.





Expressing this sentiment on X, PM Modi reaffirmed that India and Nepal’s relations are not just political but deeply emotional and historical in nature. In a subsequent interaction, PM Modi held discussions with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, emphasising India’s longstanding role as a developmental partner.





He noted that cooperation in areas such as infrastructure and socio-economic development continues to deliver tangible benefits to citizens in both nations, reinforcing New Delhi’s position as a reliable partner in the region.





The Prime Minister then met with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, recalling his previous visit to Egypt and remarking on the rapid progress in Indo-Egyptian ties. PM Modi stressed that the partnership between the two civilizational nations is expanding into new areas, including trade, technology, and cultural cooperation, thereby “scaling newer heights.”





He also held a conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, where both leaders expressed optimism about the future trajectory of their ties. PM Modi conveyed India’s interest in enhancing economic engagement and underlined the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in emerging sectors.





During his interaction with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, PM Modi highlighted the strengthening framework of Indo-Tajik relations, particularly in trade and culture.





He emphasised that the increase in commercial exchanges and cultural ties is a “wonderful sign” of a flourishing and durable relationship.





The Prime Minister also held a strategic dialogue with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, where the focus shifted to collaboration in critical sectors such as energy, healthcare, security, and pharmaceuticals.





PM Modi stressed that India and Kazakhstan, as important partners in Central Asia, share converging interests that are leading to closer and more meaningful cooperation.





The evening concluded with a banquet hosted by the Chinese President and First Lady, where leaders of participating nations were provided an opportunity to engage in informal discussions, thereby setting a positive diplomatic tone ahead of the formal sessions of the SCO Summit.





The reception not only allowed India to reaffirm its bilateral partnerships with individual member states but also underscored New Delhi’s position as a constructive and collaborative player in the broader SCO framework.





Through his series of engagements, PM Modi emphasised themes of friendship, trade, cultural linkages, and development, ensuring that India’s voice at the multilateral platform was communicated with a tone of warmth, optimism, and strategic foresight.





Based On ANI Report







