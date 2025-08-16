



On India's 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong and decisive address from the Red Fort, prominently warning Pakistan that India will no longer tolerate nuclear threats or blackmail.





Highlighting the recent military successes, PM Modi praised the Indian armed forces for their exemplary performance in Operation Sindoor, which inflicted significant losses on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and severely punished those responsible for the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.





Prime Minister Modi declared that India has set a new standard in addressing cross-border terrorism, where terrorists and their supporters are treated equally as enemies.





PM Modi condemned Pakistan's use of nuclear threats as a form of "blackmail," asserting that India would not bow to such pressure any more, signalling a new posture of firmness and resilience in national security matters.





He warned that if Pakistan or its proxies commit any more misadventures, the Indian Armed Forces would respond on their own terms, decisively and effectively, with a crushing response.





Another significant aspect of his speech was a stern stance on the Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan, a pact signed in 1960 under World Bank mediation for sharing the waters of the Indus river system.





PM Modi branded this treaty as “unjust and one-sided,” highlighting that it had caused enormous harm to Indian agriculture by allowing rivers originating in India to irrigate fields in Pakistan while Indian soil and farmers remained deprived of sufficient water.





He asserted that "blood and water will not flow together," emphasising that India and its farmers hold exclusive rights over India's share of Indus waters, and any arrangement compromising this principle would not be tolerated.





PM Modi's address conveyed a powerful message of national sovereignty, security, and agricultural rights, underscoring India’s resolve to protect its interests from terrorism, nuclear threats, and unfair international agreements.





His speech reflected a posture of strategic assertiveness toward Pakistan, reinforcing the importance of India's military capabilities and sovereign rights in water resources management.





The speech was not only a tribute to India's independence and resilience but also a clear declaration of India’s unwillingness to accept any kind of external coercion or unfairness in matters vital to national security and the well-being of its farmers.





Agencies







