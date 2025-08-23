



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a key diplomatic visit to Japan and China from August 29 to September 1, aimed at strengthening India’s strategic partnerships and engaging in high-level multilateral dialogues.





The Ministry of External Affairs announced that the visit will begin in Japan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, where Modi will participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This will mark his eighth visit to Japan, but his first summit with Ishiba since he assumed office.





Both leaders are expected to review the progress of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership, covering areas such as defence and security, trade, technology, innovation, and cultural exchanges. The talks are also likely to focus on major regional and international developments, highlighting the countries’ shared commitment to maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific region.





The India-Japan Annual Summit continues to serve as an important platform for advancing cooperation in critical technologies, expanding economic ties, and enhancing military and strategic collaboration, especially at a time when global power dynamics are shifting rapidly.





Modi’s interactions in Japan are expected to reaffirm the longstanding friendship between the two countries, while also setting new directions for bilateral cooperation in sectors like clean energy, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and maritime security.





The meeting is significant for both sides as it comes in the context of intensifying regional security challenges and the need for India and Japan to stand as key partners in promoting an open and rules-based international order.





From August 31, Prime Minister Modi will head to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit being hosted in Tianjin. India has been a full member of the SCO since 2017, and this year’s participation is notable as Beijing holds the presidency of the organisation.





PM Modi is expected to engage in multilateral discussions at the summit on issues relating to regional security, economic development, and counterterrorism. On the sidelines, bilateral meetings with several attending leaders are also anticipated, creating opportunities to broaden India’s outreach within Eurasia.





The visit to China follows recent diplomatic exchanges, including the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to New Delhi from August 18 to 19. Wang Yi conveyed personal messages and an invitation from President Xi to Prime Minister Modi for the SCO Summit and highlighted progress in bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.





During his engagement with Wang Yi, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity on the India-China border, reiterating that both nations must work towards a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary issue. This demonstrates New Delhi’s continued emphasis on balancing dialogue and diplomacy while safeguarding national interests.





The visit underscores India’s dual strategy of deepening ties with traditional partners like Japan while remaining engaged with China despite unresolved challenges. Modi’s acceptance of President Xi’s invitation and his assurance of support for China’s presidency of the SCO reflect India’s approach of constructive participation in regional groupings, even while managing differences.





By reaffirming the commitment to stable and predictable ties, Modi sent a clear message that improved India-China relations could significantly benefit both regional stability and global peace.





The upcoming tour is poised to be a critical exercise in strategic diplomacy for New Delhi. It will serve to boost India’s role in shaping the future of regional cooperation, strengthening trusted partnerships, and fostering dialogue with challenging neighbours.





The outcomes of the visit are expected to influence dynamics not only in Asia but also beyond, as India positions itself as an active player in bridging divides and promoting stability in an evolving international order.





Agencies







