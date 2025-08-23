



Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's envoy to the United States, has been actively engaging with multiple US lawmakers following President Donald Trump's imposition of 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods.





These diplomatic efforts seek to strengthen bilateral relations amidst trade tensions. Kwatra held detailed discussions with representatives such as Claudia Tenney, Josh Gottheimer, Senator John Cornyn, and Congressman Andy Barr, emphasising the importance of fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade ties between India and the US.





He also highlighted India's growing hydrocarbon imports from the US as a vital component of India's energy security, which forms a key part of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, including oil and gas trade. Kwatra’s outreach reflects India's commitment to enhancing trade engagement grounded in mutual respect and partnership.





India’s crude oil imports from the US have surged significantly in 2025, with a 51 percent rise in the first half of the year compared to the previous year. This increase reflects a strategic effort to rebalance the trade relationship, with Indian crude purchases reaching $3.7 billion in the first quarter of FY2025-26, more than doubling from the previous year.





Liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from the US have also nearly doubled, bolstering India’s energy security while providing a competitive energy source priced on the Henry Hub benchmark. The US is actively expanding its LNG export capacity, and ongoing long-term contracts between Indian companies and US suppliers suggest that this energy partnership will continue to grow. This energy trade momentum aligns closely with the 2024 agreement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump to deepen bilateral energy cooperation and boost American energy exports to India.





These discussions and energy partnerships unfold against the backdrop of mounting economic tensions tied to India’s purchase of Russian crude oil, which has drawn sharp criticism from the US administration.





White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has been particularly outspoken, accusing India of acting as a "laundromat for the Kremlin" by buying discounted Russian oil, refining it, and selling the resulting products at premium prices worldwide.





Navarro alleges that such transactions help finance Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, arguing that India is perpetuating the conflict while allegedly profiting from this trade. He dismisses claims that India needs Russian oil for energy security, labelling the argument as "nonsense" and accusing Indian refiners of profiteering in collusion with Italian refiners.





In response to these concerns, the Trump administration has imposed escalating tariffs on Indian goods, including a cumulative 50 percent tariff partly tied to India's Russian oil imports, a move India has described as unfair and unjustified.





Despite these tariff tensions and diplomatic friction, Ambassador Kwatra's engagements with US lawmakers underscore a continuing commitment to strengthening the India-US partnership through fair trade and expanded energy cooperation.





The discussions aim to navigate the complex trade landscape while promoting mutual economic interests and energy security for both nations. This nuanced interplay of cooperation in hydrocarbons amid tariff disputes illustrates the strategic significance both countries place on their bilateral relationship in 2025.





Based On ANI Report







