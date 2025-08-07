



On August 4, at a well-attended lecture at Panjab University Law Auditorium in Chandigarh, former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman and distinguished space scientist Dr. S. Somanath delivered an insightful discourse on the evolving landscape of India’s space sector and the transformative role of private stakeholders in fostering innovation.





Titled "Space Sector in India: Opportunities for Business and Start-Ups," Dr. Somanath’s talk underscored the paradigm shift from a traditionally government-funded model to a dynamic stakeholder-based space ecosystem.





This shift, he explained, has catalysed a wave of innovation that now fuels the growth of private satellite manufacturers, developers of small launch vehicles, and data service providers, thereby expanding the space economy in India.





Highlighting the socio-economic benefits, Dr. Somanath emphasised that this burgeoning ecosystem is poised to generate substantial employment opportunities, drive global market participation, and spur economic development.





He elaborated on India’s 2023 Indian Space Policy, which plays a pivotal role by encouraging foreign direct investment and bolstering support for private and non-government entities, enhancing collaboration and technology advancement in the sector.





Dr. Somanath articulated a visionary roadmap for India’s space ambitions, touching upon strategic scientific priorities such as Mars and Venus exploratory missions, development of reusable launch vehicles, as well as the ambitious plan to establish the Bharatiya Antariksh Station—a permanent human presence in space—targeted for 2035.





Underscoring India’s growing capabilities, he asserted that a crewed lunar landing is no longer a distant dream but a target actively being pursued. The long-term goal by 2047 is to establish a sustained Indian foothold in space featuring indigenous missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, along with advanced technologies like reusable launchers, electric propulsion, and quantum-secure communications, positioning India not merely as a follower but as a shaper of global space trends.





He also called on academic institutions to play a proactive role in nurturing a self-reliant space research and industrial ecosystem, emphasising the need for universities to integrate space science and technology innovations with entrepreneurial ventures.





Delving into practical applications, Dr. Somanath highlighted how satellite-based technologies are revolutionising agriculture and disaster management in India.





He detailed ISRO’s deployment of remote sensing tools in addressing farmers’ challenges through programs like the Krishi Decision Support System (Krishi-DSS), SASYA for automated crop classification using RISAT-1A satellite data, and Agro-meteorological services derived from INSAT-3DR. These technologies facilitate better crop insurance claims under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana by enabling efficient damage assessment and smart sampling, directly benefiting millions of farmers nationwide.





Furthermore, he spotlighted the critical application of satellite data in tropical cyclone tracking, forest fire alerts, and overall disaster management, praising platforms like Bhuvan—the Indian Geo-Platform developed by ISRO—for providing comprehensive geospatial services in agriculture, forestry, disaster response, and governance.





These platforms have proven valuable for states such as Punjab and Haryana, enabling timely and evidence-based decision-making, improving agricultural productivity, mitigating risks, and ensuring enhanced resource management.





The lecture concluded with an affirmation of India’s remarkable journey in space technology, propelled by public-private synergy and a vision to establish itself as a global leader in space exploration and innovation.





Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Professor Renu Vig presided over the event, which attracted a diverse audience of students, researchers, faculty members, and industry professionals, reflecting the growing excitement and engagement around India’s space sector.





Dr. Somanath’s address offered a comprehensive overview of India’s ambitious space future and the integral role played by an inclusive, innovation-driven ecosystem combining government vision with private enterprise dynamism.





