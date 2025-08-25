



PTC Industries has recently secured a significant order worth ₹110 crore from BrahMos Aerospace for the production and supply of critical titanium castings, which are vital components in the BrahMos missile program.





This order, to be executed over a 24-month period, underscores PTC Industries' integral role in India’s defence manufacturing sector and particularly in supporting one of the nation’s most strategic missile systems.





The titanium castings are specialised for high-performance defence applications, leveraging the strength-to-weight ratio and heat resistance of titanium alloys, highlighting PTC’s advanced metallurgical and precision casting capabilities.





This deal builds on PTC’s ongoing collaboration with BrahMos Aerospace that began in 2019, during which PTC has supplied titanium components and raw materials essential for the supersonic cruise missile program.





This longstanding relationship has helped reinforce the indigenous supply chain critical to the missile’s development and production while supporting India’s broader Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aimed at reducing import dependence and fostering domestic production of crucial defence technologies.





PTC Industries is a well-established supplier to key Indian defence organisations such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and also exports titanium and superalloy castings to global aerospace companies like Safran, Dassault Aviation, BAE Systems, and Israel Aerospace Industries.





The company’s advanced manufacturing footprint includes a state-of-the-art facility in Lucknow within the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, which features a fully vertically integrated plant with a Titanium and Superalloy Mill capable of producing aerospace-grade ingots, billets, bars, plates, and sheets.





This expansion reflects PTC’s commitment to scaling indigenous capabilities in advanced materials and critical components for both national defence and global markets.





PTC’s role in supplying high-precision, aerospace-grade titanium components for the BrahMos missile system not only strengthens India’s self-reliance in strategic defence manufacturing but also positions the company as a growing pillar in the country’s defence industrial base.





The deal is a strong endorsement of PTC’s technological expertise and manufacturing prowess, aligning with government goals to boost defence indigenisation and enhance strategic materials leadership in aerospace and defence sectors.





Through this partnership, India joins an elite group of nations capable of producing such advanced titanium materials for defence applications, thus powering the nation’s missile program with critical, indigenous technological support.





In essence, this ₹110 crore order from BrahMos Aerospace is a strategic milestone that highlights PTC Industries' expanding role in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, reinforcing the nation's path toward technological autonomy and global competitiveness in advanced aerospace materials manufacturing.





Agencies







