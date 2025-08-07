



Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India later this year, likely by the end of 2025, with dates almost finalised according to Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his visit to Moscow.





Though the exact timing is not officially confirmed, the visit will be a significant event amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Washington, driven largely by India's continued large-scale imports of Russian oil, which has drawn criticism and punitive tariff actions from the United States under President Donald Trump.





This visit follows a strong and long-standing India-Russia bilateral relationship that dates back to the Soviet era, characterised by deep strategic, economic, and energy ties. Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began nearly four years ago, India has emerged as one of the world's largest importers of Russian crude oil, buying over two million barrels per day as of mid-2023, constituting roughly 45% of its total oil imports.





This move has been controversial internationally, especially with the U.S., which views India's Russian oil imports as indirectly supporting Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine.





The visit is particularly sensitive and symbolic because it coincides with the United States' imposition of additional tariffs on Indian goods, including a new 25% tariff recently announced by Trump as a penalty for India's refusal to cease buying Russian oil.





Trump has further threatened secondary sanctions on purchasers of Russian oil unless Russia halts its military actions in Ukraine, escalating pressure on India to choose between its strategic ties with Russia and its trade relations with the U.S..





During the visit, Putin is expected to further strengthen India-Russia ties and possibly use the summit to reaffirm economic and geopolitical partnership despite growing Western opposition.





This visit also comes in the context of ongoing preparations for talks between Putin and Trump themselves, suggesting a complex diplomatic choreography around the Ukraine conflict and global energy politics.





Putin's visit to India later this year is a major geopolitical event underscoring India's balancing act between sustaining longstanding Russian ties and navigating pressure from the U.S., against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine and international sanctions regime.





The summit will likely serve as a crucial moment to reinforce Indo-Russian relations, even as New Delhi faces significant external trade and diplomatic challenges particularly related to its oil imports from Russia.





Based On ANI Report







