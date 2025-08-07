



The National Security Guard (NSG) is set to procure the indigenous Ugram assault rifles chambered in 7.62×51mm NATO calibre in limited quantities.





The Ugram rifle is a state-of-the-art, fully indigenous weapon developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, in partnership with Hyderabad-based private firm Dvipa Armour India Private Limited.





This rifle project was completed unusually fast, with five prototypes developed in just 100 days, underscoring the urgency and priority given to indigenous armament solutions.





The Ugram assault rifle was designed specifically to meet the General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQRs) of the Indian Armed Forces and paramilitary forces, with particular regard for the needs of counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.





Weighing less than 4 kilograms with a 20-round magazine, the rifle balances portability and lethality. The weapon fires the 7.62×51mm cartridge, a NATO-standard round that provides better stopping power and range compared to legacy 5.56mm weapons previously in use by Indian forces.





It has an effective firing range of approximately 500 meters, offers both single-shot and full-automatic firing modes, and features a rivet-free robust design with a monolithic Picatinny rail for modern accessory mounting.





In May 2024, comprehensive trials of the Ugram rifle were conducted involving multiple Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, including the NSG, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, Delhi Police, and Assam Rifles. Representatives from these forces extensively tested the rifle's firing accuracy, reliability, handling, and operational suitability under diverse scenarios.





The NSG's interest reflects their requirement for a modern, reliable assault rifle well-suited for their specialised operations such as counter-terrorism and urban warfare.





Procurement plans for the NSG include acquiring limited numbers of the Ugram rifles initially as part of a tender issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. These initial batches will likely undergo further user trials under field conditions before any larger scale induction.





The move aligns with Indian government and DRDO policy towards embracing indigenous defence production to reduce dependency on foreign weapons imports, enhance self-reliance, and develop a cost-effective, technologically advanced small arms inventory.





Furthermore, the development of Ugram also aims to replace ageing and less effective platforms like the INSAS rifle family, improving the operational capabilities of not just NSG but other armed forces and paramilitary units as well.





The NSG's procurement of the indigenous Ugram 7.62×51mm assault rifles represents a significant step forward in India's defence modernisation and indigenous weapon development.





It emphasises robust design, compatibility with NATO ammunition, lightweight construction, and suitability for specialised counter-terror and counter-insurgency environments — all developed rapidly through collaborative effort between DRDO and Indian private industry, marking a milestone in India's strategic push for military self-sufficiency.





Agencies







