



The US Embassy in India has reiterated a strong warning to all US visa holders to strictly comply with the terms of their visa and the authorised period of stay.





The Embassy stressed that any violation, particularly overstaying beyond the date mentioned on the I-94 “Admit Until Date,” can result in severe consequences including visa revocation, deportation, and permanent ineligibility for future US visas.





Overstaying may also irreparably affect an individual’s ability to travel, study, or work in the US in the future.





This advisory, communicated via official social media channels, applies to all categories of non-immigrant US visas such as tourist (B-2), student (F-1), and work visas (H-1B, etc.). The Embassy has highlighted that even a brief overstay can trigger removal proceedings, and in many cases, this can result in deportation and a ban from returning to the US—sometimes permanently.





For instance, individuals who accrue more than 180 days but less than one year of unlawful presence may face a three-year bar from re-entry upon departure. If the overstay is one year or more, the bar can extend to ten years, as outlined under current US immigration law.





These penalties have become increasingly stringent amid an ongoing immigration crackdown under the Trump administration’s second term, which has also seen broader efforts to tighten the H-1B program and expedite deportations.





The US Embassy has emphasised that those unable to depart before their period of authorised stay expires due to emergencies or other unavoidable circumstances must immediately contact the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to explore legal avenues for extending their stay.





Ignoring this requirement or attempting to remain without status increases the risk of being placed in removal proceedings, with very limited avenues for appeal or relief. For students, failure to adhere to visa terms—including attending scheduled classes—can lead to visa revocation and jeopardise long-term career or academic aspirations.





Recent political developments in the US have contributed to a heightened environment of enforcement. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene revived calls to reform or curtail the H-1B visa program, arguing that it displaces American workers, while former President Trump promised to impose higher tariffs on India for continued large-scale Russian oil imports.





These policy signals reinforce an aggressive posture on immigration and trade, with direct repercussions for Indian nationals seeking temporary or permanent residence in the US.





India’s government has firmly pushed back against external criticism of its trade and energy policies, asserting that all decisions are made in line with the country's national interest and economic security.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) labelled the US and EU critiques regarding Russian oil imports as “unjustified and unreasonable,” and committed to continue defending policies that support affordability and predictability for Indian energy consumers.





The US is currently enforcing visa regulations with unprecedented stringency, especially for Indian travellers. Any violation—regardless of the reason—can result in immediate legal consequences, including deportation and ineligibility for future travel to the US.





Indian visitors on all types of US visas are thus advised to monitor their authorised stay closely, respond promptly to any changes in circumstance, and prioritise compliance with all immigration regulations to safeguard their ability to return or remain in the United States in the future.





Based On ANI Report





