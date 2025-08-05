Paksat-1R perched atop on a Chinese launch vehicle minutes before launch





Pakistan, despite having started its space research program nearly a decade earlier than India, is ambitiously preparing to land a spacecraft on the Moon by 2035.





This was stated by Pakistan’s Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal. The country’s space agency, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), which historically has not launched any space missions independently and has relied significantly on Chinese support, has been tasked with the lunar mission.





Pakistan’s approach heavily involves collaboration with China, which has been crucial for its recent advancements in space technology.





This announcement was made by Pakistan’s Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, during a high-level visit to Beijing, where he met with senior Chinese officials, including Shan Zhongde, head of China’s Atomic Energy Authority and Space Agency.





Iqbal emphasised the need for deepening strategic cooperation with China to address critical gaps in Pakistan’s space and nuclear technology sectors. He highlighted the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, which aims to revitalize Pakistan’s stagnant space science programs.





Recently, Pakistan launched three satellites in collaboration with China and plans to send its first astronaut to China’s space station by 2026, although the country still lacks an independent human spaceflight program.





SUPARCO, established in 1961 by Nobel laureate Dr. Abdus Salam, suffers from chronic underfunding with an annual budget of about $36 million, which is starkly lower than India’s space agency ISRO.





The leadership of SUPARCO, dominated by retired military officers in recent years, has also raised concerns regarding its scientific direction. Furthermore, Pakistan’s indigenous capacity for space technology development and education remains limited, as few universities offer specialized courses, constraining professional growth in the field.





In addition to space cooperation, Pakistan is seeking expanded collaboration with China in peaceful nuclear energy and advanced technologies like quantum computing, aiming to address urgent national challenges such as climate change, and resource security. Projects like the K-2, K-3, and C-5 nuclear power plants exemplify this bilateral strategic partnership.





While Pakistan started its space programme almost a decade before India, India’s space agency has made more significant independent advances, including successful lunar missions (Chandrayaan) and Mars exploration, as well as scheduling its first crewed mission, Gaganyaan, for 2027.





Pakistan’s lunar mission by 2035 reflects its intent to bridge technological gaps with China’s help, but it remains heavily dependent on Chinese expertise and resources to achieve these space exploration goals amid domestic challenges including terrorism, infrastructure deficits, and economic instability.





Based On ANI Report







