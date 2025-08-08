



Rolls-Royce is undertaking a major expansion of its defence, Maintenance-Repair-Overhaul (MRO), and supply chain capabilities in India, in alignment with the recently enacted India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the bilateral Defence Industrial Roadmap.





Central to this initiative is the proposed establishment of a dedicated MRO facility in India for the AE2100 engine, which powers Indian Air Force assets and is expected to play a vital support role for future requirements under the Multi-Role Transport Aircraft (MTA) program.





The company is also considering local assembly and testing as part of this integrated support framework. This move closely corresponds to India’s ambitions for greater industrial self-reliance and robust defence infrastructure.





A senior Rolls-Royce executive, Abhishek Singh, highlighted that the company no longer views India simply as a market but regards it as a strategic partner in global innovation and co-development.





The expansion under CETA and the UK-India Vision 2035 roadmap is focused on deepening frameworks for partnership, emphasizing trust, technical talent, and indigenous technology development.





As part of its commitment to India’s long-term manufacturing goals, Rolls-Royce has publicly declared plans to double its sourcing of aerospace components from India over the next five years.





The emphasis is on integrating Indian suppliers into the company’s global supply ecosystem—especially for complex and high-value engine parts supporting defence and civil operations.





Notably, this includes a seven-year partnership with Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering, which will serve as a key supplier of rotating parts for defence engines, underscoring Rolls-Royce's trust in Indian high-technology manufacturing.





Rolls-Royce’s deep India presence is further reflected in its workforce, which numbers more than 3,000 local employees—including around 2,000 skilled engineers and global business services staff.





The company already maintains longstanding joint ventures and partnerships with major Indian industry leaders, such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Force Motors, Tata, Godrej & Boyce, and Bharat Forge.





These collaborations are designed to transfer technical expertise, cultivate local engineering talent, and elevate India’s capabilities in both defence and civil aerospace sectors.





CETA itself is expected to reduce tariffs and facilitate easier integration of Indian aerospace suppliers into global supply chains, opening new opportunities for both defence and commercial aviation sectors.





The agreement’s aerospace provisions are seen as a significant enabler for greater collaboration in line with World Trade Organisation standards, helping India progress toward its goal of becoming a global manufacturing and innovation hub in aerospace.





This strategic initiative from Rolls-Royce arrives amid a structural realignment in UK-India defence and technology ties, with the CETA and the Defence Industrial Roadmap providing robust policy instruments.





These are intended to foster a trusted, innovation-led bilateral defence relationship rooted in shared intellectual property, local capability-building, and resilient supply chains.





Rolls-Royce’s plans to co-develop advanced propulsion technologies with Indian partners further mark a shift toward genuine joint innovation, as the Indian government’s focus pivots to indigenous capability development and strategic autonomy.





Rolls-Royce's expansion in India represents both a response to geopolitical and economic priorities and a proactive strategy to anchor the UK-India defence and aerospace relationship in mutual trust, technology transfer, and long-term industrial co-development.





This comprehensive approach aims to contribute substantially to India’s vision of becoming a global powerhouse in defence manufacturing and aerospace technology.





