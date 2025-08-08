



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially denied any interest in purchasing the KAI KF-21 Boramae fighter jets from South Korea.





According to senior IAF and defence officials, there are currently no plans to evaluate the KF-21 aircraft, nor has any formal offer been received or considered by Indian aeronautical authorities.





The reports suggesting India’s interest are speculative and do not align with the IAF’s current military procurement strategy, which prioritises indigenous manufacturing and self-reliance in defence technologies.





The KF-21 Boramae is a South Korean-led fourth-and-a-half generation multirole fighter jet program primarily designed to equip the Republic of Korea Air Force. It features stealth technology and is promoted as a cost-effective alternative for countries seeking an intermediate solution before fifth-generation fighters. However, the KF-21 is still undergoing testing and is not yet fully operational.





India is focused on modernising its air fleet by retiring older Soviet-origin aircraft like the MiG-21 and upgrading others such as the MiG-29, while promoting the domestically produced HAL Tejas Light Combat Aircraft and developing its own Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a fifth-generation fighter program.





India also recently incorporated 36 Rafale multirole fighters purchased from Dassault Aviation, consolidating ties with European manufacturers. Furthermore, India reportedly rejected an unofficial U.S. proposal to acquire F-35 stealth fighters, as it conflicts with India’s defence policy that emphasises national development and technological co-production.





Additionally, Russia has offered India a defence package including the fifth-generation Su-57E stealth fighter and the Su-35M multirole aircraft, which are more aligned with India’s priorities to strengthen its defence industry through technology transfer and co-production.





While some external sources speculated that the KF-21 could fit India’s requirements as a cost-effective 4.5-generation fighter with future upgrade potential, IAF cleared that there has been no dialogue or ties with South Korea regarding this program, effectively ruling out KF-21 acquisition in the near or medium term.





The IAF firmly denies any ongoing interest in the KF-21 Boramae fighter jets, continuing to pursue indigenous and strategic procurement programs aligned with its defence autonomy goals.





