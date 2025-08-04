



Students at Southern Federal University (SFU) in Russia have developed the world's first anti-drone rifle training platform simulator. This virtual environment replicates realistic drone warfare scenarios, allowing users to practice handling different anti-drone rifles such as the "Pars" and "Harpy," drone detection systems including "Bulat" version 3, and various drones ranging from FPV consumer models to military-grade drones like the "Leleki-100".





The simulator was built using the powerful Unreal Engine, enabling precise replication of each device as an exact copy of its real counterpart. It simulates critical technical aspects such as radio signals, GPS operations, and device interactions, making the virtual training experience closely resemble that of a specialised physical training ground.





This training platform focuses on both practical skills and theoretical knowledge. It helps users learn to operate anti-drone rifles correctly, utilise detectors effectively, and make rapid decisions under stress. There is also an educational section with materials and tests that incorporate videos of real-life scenarios where trainees must choose appropriate actions, enhancing decision-making skills.





Military expert Yuri Lyamin considers this simulator an excellent tool for the initial training phase, since it allows trainees to understand equipment characteristics and basic operational protocols while saving costs. However, he emphasises that real-world practice is essential afterward for full competence. He also recommends integrating virtual reality (VR) and physical gun models into later training phases to improve tactile familiarity and habituation to the weapons.





This Russian innovation marks a significant step in anti-drone warfare training by providing realistic, cost-effective, and convenient initial preparation before hands-on field exercises.





