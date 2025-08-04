



Indian Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, engaged in significant discussions with members of the Indian diaspora, highlighting key developments aimed at enhancing consular services for Indians residing across the US.





During his interaction with prominent figures from the Indian-American community in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, held at the Indian Consulate in New York, Ambassador Kwatra reinforced the Indian government’s steadfast dedication to providing accessible, efficient, and people-centric consular services.





Central to this commitment was the announcement and discussion of the recent opening of eight new Indian Consular Application Centres across the United States.





These centres represent a tangible effort to bring consular services closer to the Indian diaspora, making processes more convenient and streamlined.





Ambassador Kwatra echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s description of the Indian diaspora as a "dynamic living bridge," underlining their pivotal role in fostering stronger ties between India and the US.





This relationship is not only cultural but also economic and strategic, where the diaspora acts as a significant connector enhancing bilateral cooperation.





The opening of the new consular centres exemplifies the Indian government’s dedication to serving its citizens abroad more effectively, bringing faster and easier access to passport, visa, and other consular services without the need for long-distance travel or extensive delays.





Earlier, on August 2, Ambassador Kwatra virtually inaugurated three key Consular Application Centres located in Edison (New Jersey), Columbus (Ohio), and Boston (Massachusetts), all falling under the jurisdiction of the Indian Consulate in New York.





The inauguration in Edison saw the participation of the local Mayor, Mr. Samip Joshi, along with community leaders and media representatives, signalling strong local engagement and support.





This event was followed by a media interaction and a community outreach session, where Consul General Binaya Pradhan, alongside community representatives, exchanged views on the recent enhancements made by the Indian government to streamline consular services.





Suggestions and feedback were shared to further improve the efficiency, accessibility, and overall user experience at these centres.





The Indian Embassy emphasized that these efforts are part of a broader vision to facilitate prompt and people-centric service delivery, reinforcing the government’s deep commitment to the welfare of the Indian diaspora.





By opening these modern centres equipped with improved technologies and service mechanisms, the Indian government aims to minimize bureaucratic hurdles and create a more seamless experience for US-based Indian citizens and persons of Indian origin.





Ambassador Vinay Kwatra’s outreach and the establishment of eight new Indian Consular Application Centres across the United States underscore India's proactive steps to strengthen its engagement with the diaspora, enhance consular service delivery, and deepen the partnership between India and the United States through community-centric initiatives.





Based On ANI Report







