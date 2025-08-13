



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to meet India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in Moscow on August 21, 2025, for comprehensive discussions on bilateral and multilateral cooperation.





Announcing this on X, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the two leaders will deliberate on key issues in the India-Russia bilateral agenda, alongside important aspects of collaboration within major international platforms.





This high-level meeting comes in the backdrop of an active diplomatic calendar between the two nations. Most recently, Jaishankar and Lavrov interacted on July 15, 2025, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, underscoring the sustained political engagement between New Delhi and Moscow.





Just weeks prior, in late June, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov during the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Qingdao, China, where talks focused on accelerating the supply of S-400 missile systems, upgrades to Su-30 MKI fighter jets, and the timely procurement of critical defence hardware — a reflection of the strategic military partnership between the two sides.





The upcoming engagement also follows their earlier dialogue on July 6 at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, hosted by Brazil, where Lavrov and Jaishankar exchanged views on global governance reform, economic coordination, and political cooperation among BRICS members, including the bloc's recently inducted countries — Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia.





Their diplomatic exchanges have been consistent this year, with another notable meeting taking place in Johannesburg in February 2025 to review progress in trade, energy cooperation, and technological collaborations.





Beyond ministerial-level talks, India’s outreach to Russia has also involved parliamentary diplomacy, highlighted by the May 2025 visit of an all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi under Operation Sindoor, aimed at bolstering people-to-people ties and reaffirming India’s uncompromising position against terrorism.





Together, these engagements illustrate a robust, multi-dimensional India-Russia relationship that spans diplomacy, defence, trade, and multilateral engagement, with the forthcoming August 21 talks expected to chart the next phase of strategic partnership between the two countries amid shifting global geopolitical dynamics.





Based On ANI Report











