



The upcoming India-Russia meeting on August 21, 2025, fits into a longstanding and deep strategic partnership that has far-reaching geopolitical implications for both nations and the broader global order.





India-Russia relations remain a cornerstone of India's foreign policy due to their historical depth, mutual trust, and multifaceted cooperation across defence, energy, economic, and technological sectors.





This partnership is not merely transactional but is anchored in decades of consistent diplomatic, military, and bilateral engagements that shape India's strategic autonomy. Russia continues to be a critical partner for India’s defence needs, supplying a significant share of military equipment and collaborating on key projects like the BrahMos missile.





Additionally, Russia is a major energy supplier to India, providing discounted crude oil that aids India’s economic stability amid global market volatility.





Geopolitically, India leverages its relationship with Russia to maintain a multipolar global order, balancing its ties with Western powers like the United States without fully aligning with any bloc.





Russia supports India's geopolitical priorities, such as its stance on Kashmir and India's aspiration for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council. Cooperation within multilateral forums like BRICS, SCO, and the G20 underscores their shared vision of a more balanced global governance structure.





The Russia-Ukraine conflict since 2022 presents diplomatic challenges for India, which has adopted a non-condemnatory stance towards Russia to protect its strategic interests, particularly access to military supplies and energy.





Meanwhile, India is expanding its global partnerships with the West, especially in technology and trade, aiming to diversify its defence imports and enhance self-reliance through initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat.





Recent US and NATO sanctions and tariff threats against countries trading with Russia, including India, have so far not deterred India from deepening its strategic ties with Russia. This resistance illustrates India's prioritization of its long-term strategic autonomy and pragmatic diplomacy over external pressures.





At a geopolitical level, this evolving partnership plays a critical role in counterbalancing the growing Russia-China closeness, which complicates New Delhi’s regional security environment due to its unresolved border tensions with China.





India values Russia as a reliable counterweight in global diplomacy, especially as Moscow is willing to engage with New Delhi outside Western-led frameworks.





Therefore, the August 21 meeting between Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Indian FM S Jaishankar is poised to reinforce this "special and privileged" strategic partnership, addressing shared challenges in defence, energy, economic cooperation, and global diplomacy.





It signifies India’s continued commitment to a multi-alignment foreign policy that navigates complex geopolitical dynamics while safeguarding its core national interests and regional stability in an increasingly multipolar world.





India's strategic partnership with Russia is expected to evolve amid US sanctions with a continued focus on maintaining strategic autonomy and deepening bilateral ties despite external pressures. India has been navigating a complex global landscape where it balances strong defence and energy cooperation with Russia while also maintaining its relations with the US and European countries.

Key aspects of this evolution include:

India has deepened defence and energy cooperation with Russia, securing discounted Russian oil that now accounts for about 35% of its total crude imports. This energy security is crucial amid global volatility and Western sanctions on Russia. At the same time, India pursues diversification of its energy suppliers, including increasing imports from the US and exploring LNG options, to avoid over dependence.

The partnership continues beyond oil and weapon sales into nuclear energy collaboration (e.g., the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant), defence co-development aligned with Make in India ambitions, Arctic exploration, and infrastructure projects like expanding trade corridors and joint Arctic initiatives.

India is resistant to US pressure and secondary sanctions (including threats of punitive tariffs up to 500%) that seek to deter trade with Russia. Instead, it asserts its strategic autonomy, emphasizing policy decisions driven by national interest rather than alignment with any bloc or external coercion.

Economically, India aims to move beyond energy and defence with enhanced trade in pharmaceuticals, technology, machinery, and agriculture. Efforts like accelerating the India-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement are seen as ways to broaden engagement with Russia.

Geopolitically, India uses its relationship with Russia to maintain a multipolar world order, balancing the influence of the West and China. While Russia's growing closeness to China complicates the regional security environment due to India's border tensions with China, India values Russia as a counterweight in global diplomacy and a partner willing to engage outside Western-led frameworks.

High-level dialogues and summits continue to affirm the "special and privileged" nature of the India-Russia relationship, with leaders reaffirming commitments to expand cooperation despite Western sanctions.

India's partnership with Russia amid US sanctions is marked by pragmatic deepening of defence and energy ties, diversification efforts, economic broadening beyond traditional sectors, and firm adherence to strategic autonomy. India aims to safeguard its national interests, sustain its long-term strategic priorities, and reinforce its position in a complex multipolar world while managing diplomatic challenges posed by Western pressures.

This evolution reflects India's nuanced diplomacy balancing ties with both Russia and the US without full alignment to either side.





This strategic partnership is likely to strengthen India's global bargaining position, ensure continued defence cooperation despite Western pressures, deepen economic ties, and amplify India’s voice in shaping a multipolar global order balancing Western dominance.





IDN







