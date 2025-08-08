



Coimbatore-based Sakthi Group is set to make a significant investment in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district by establishing a manufacturing-cum-proof testing facility for ammunition and propellants with an investment commitment of ₹5,000 crore (approximately $570 million).





This large-scale project is part of a cluster of defence and space technology investments that aim to bolster Tuticorin's credentials as an emerging hub for these sectors.





The facility will not only enhance defence production capabilities in the region but is also expected to generate employment opportunities for around 2,000 people, making a substantial socio-economic impact locally.





This initiative by Sakthi Group emerged prominently during Tamil Nadu's first regional investment conclave, TN Rising, held in Tuticorin, which witnessed a total of ₹32,554 crore in investments across various sectors, including electronics, defence, shipbuilding, and more.





The state's government has prioritized creating industrial infrastructure that supports these high-tech industries, with Tuticorin's port playing a strategic role as a gateway to Southeast Asia.





The government is simultaneously promoting space technology investments alongside defence, aiming to develop Tuticorin as a leading defence and space technology cluster, supported by recent policy measures and the upcoming spaceport in Kulasekarapattinam.





The project by Sakthi Group aligns with these regional development goals and reflects confidence in Tamil Nadu's robust talent pool and industrial ecosystem.





It is expected that the facility will substantially augment the local defence manufacturing sector, contributing to India's broader strategic goals of self-reliance in defence production.





Additionally, it complements other investments by start-ups and companies investing in rocket engine manufacturing and testing facilities in the same district, further amplifying Tuticorin's industrial profile.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







