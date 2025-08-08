



Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan formally released the declassified Joint Doctrines for Cyberspace Operations and Amphibious Operations on August 7, 2025, during the Chiefs of Staff Committee meeting in New Delhi.





These doctrines provide a common lexicon and guidelines for policymakers and stakeholders to ensure effective planning and smooth execution of joint military operations across the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.





The Joint Doctrine for Cyberspace Operations outlines a unified approach to defending national cyberspace interests by integrating offensive and defensive cyber capabilities.





It emphasises threat-informed planning, resilience building, real-time intelligence integration, and the development of joint cyber capabilities to enable synchronized cyber operations across the three services.





This doctrine reflects the increasing significance of cyber warfare as a decisive domain in modern military strategy, particularly against threats such as China’s expanding cyber warfare and espionage capabilities.





The Joint Doctrine for Amphibious Operations defines the framework for planning and executing amphibious missions by integrating maritime, air, and land forces.





It stresses interoperability, rapid response capability, joint force application, and coordination to influence operations ashore. This doctrine enhances India’s ability to conduct complex amphibious operations aimed at maintaining regional security and power projection in the Indian Ocean region.





Additionally, the CDS office is developing new doctrines and primers in other contemporary and niche areas such as military space operations, special forces operations, airborne/heliborne operations, integrated logistics, and multi-domain operations. These efforts are part of a broader agenda to modernize India’s joint war-fighting capabilities and to provide a shared vocabulary and doctrinal framework for integrated military operations.





The declassification and public release of these doctrines demonstrate India’s commitment to transparency, accessibility, and wider dissemination of joint war-fighting concepts to enhance national defence preparedness.





Based On A PTI Report







