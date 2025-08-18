



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor publicly praised Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS) as a monumental achievement and a powerful symbol of India’s growing ambitions in human spaceflight.





Delivered through social media posts on X (formerly Twitter) after opposition parties boycotted a special Lok Sabha discussion on Shukla’s mission, Tharoor expressed pride on behalf of all Indians for Shukla’s successful spaceflight.





“Since the Opposition are not participating in the special discussion, let me say how proud all Indians are of the recent mission of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla to the ISS. It served as a stepping stone to our nation’s own human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan,” Tharoor said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).





Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission, launched on June 25, 2025, aboard a commercial Axiom Mission 4 spacecraft in partnership with NASA, ESA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space, lasted 18 days. As the pilot of the crew, Shukla conducted seven microgravity experiments designed by Indian researchers, studying biological and physiological responses in space—areas critical for India's future missions, especially the upcoming Gaganyaan program which aims to send Indian astronauts to low Earth orbit independently.





Tharoor emphasised that Shukla’s flight provided the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) “invaluable hands-on experience and data that cannot be replicated in simulations.” This included first-hand observations of spacecraft systems, launch procedures, and the psychological and physiological effects of microgravity.





Such insights are essential to “de-risk” and refine the Gaganyaan mission. Additionally, the mission tested Indian systems and protocols in a real space environment and yielded scientific findings from studies of human health to plant growth in microgravity, directly informing the development of life-support and medical systems for future Indian spaceflights.





Beyond technical benefits, Tharoor highlighted the mission’s diplomatic importance, marking a milestone in India’s role in global space diplomacy. The partnership with international space agencies underlined India’s readiness for multilateral cooperation, opening avenues for joint research and investment opportunities. The mission symbolised India’s increased stature and capability in the international space community.





Most significantly, Tharoor noted that Shukla’s achievement has captured the nation’s imagination, inspiring a new generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and space studies. This inspiration is crucial for sustaining India’s long-term human spaceflight ambitions and its vision of becoming a major spacefaring nation by 2047 as part of the broader developmental goal of “Viksit Bharat.”





In summary, Shashi Tharoor’s public commendation framed Shubhanshu Shukla’s spaceflight as a historic and multifaceted milestone: a stepping stone for India’s autonomous human spaceflight program Gaganyaan, a source of critical scientific and operational knowledge, a diplomatic breakthrough, and an inspirational beacon for India’s youth and space ambitions moving forward.





This praise came amid political tensions where opposition parties chose not to engage in parliamentary discourse celebrating this national achievement.





Tharoor’s remarks served both as recognition of Shukla’s feats and a pointed comment on the political boycott of the discussion, stressing national pride and unity in celebrating India’s strides in space exploration.





Based On Hindustan Times Report







