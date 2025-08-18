



The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is aiming to complete the construction of the 135-kilometer long Chushul-Demchok Highway, also known as the Chushul-Dungti-Fukche-Demchok (CDFD) Road, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by the end of 2025.





As of August 2025, approximately 85% of this strategically vital infrastructure project has been completed. This highway, once a dirt track used traditionally between Demchok and Chushul in Ladakh, is being upgraded to a single-lane national highway to vastly improve mobility and logistics in the region near the India-China border.





The CDFD road runs almost parallel to the LAC, closely following the Indus River in the eastern Ladakh sector. Its significance lies in providing enhanced and rapid troop movement and equipment supply capabilities along this sensitive border area, where India's security has faced recurring challenges due to Chinese incursions and aggressive posturing.





The highway is expected to reduce the vulnerability of Indian forces by allowing them to be stationed closer to the LAC, facilitating faster reinforcement and operational readiness.





The project was cleared after extensive environmental and strategic clearances, including approval from the National Board of Wildlife due to the route passing through the ecologically sensitive Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary.





The Detailed Project Report for the road was completed by BRO in 2018, followed by bidding and phased construction beginning in recent years. The road construction is part of a broader strategic infrastructure push along the LAC involving multiple projects aimed at bridging critical connectivity gaps.





Leadership on the project includes the BRO’s Project Himank, headed by Colonel Ponung Doming, notable as the first woman officer to command such a high-altitude Border Roads Task Force.





The plan includes building bridges and upgraded road features to meet national highway standards, improving not only military logistics but also potentially boosting tourism by linking remote border areas like Pangong Lake and other local circuits.





The completion of the CDFD road by the end of 2025 will mark a significant enhancement in India's border infrastructure, offering a crucial logistical lifeline in this high-altitude border zone. It reflects India's continuous emphasis on fortifying its border districts through advanced road connectivity and infrastructural preparedness in light of regional geopolitical tensions with China.





This project, along with other contemporaneous initiatives, reinforces India's strategic posture, strengthening both defence and civilian access to the remote areas of Ladakh along the LAC.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







