



Russia has firmly backed India amid threats from US President Donald Trump to impose higher tariffs on Indian goods because of India's continued purchase of Russian oil.





Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov condemned the US pressure on India as illegal and illegitimate, emphasising that sovereign nations possess the right to choose their own trading partners according to their national interests.





Peskov stated that forcing countries to sever trade ties with Russia is not lawful and that countries must freely decide their economic cooperation frameworks[web





President Trump announced new sanctions targeting Russia and all countries importing its energy exports unless Moscow took steps to end its conflict in Ukraine.





In addition, Trump warned he would substantially raise tariffs on Indian products, accusing India of not only buying large quantities of Russian oil but also reselling it on the open market for profit, ignoring the human cost of the war in Ukraine. This threat followed an earlier 25 percent tariff imposed on Indian goods, expected to rise further.





India strongly rejected these US tariff threats as unjustified and unreasonable. The Indian government stressed it would take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.





New Delhi reminded Washington that India began importing Russian oil only after traditional suppliers were diverted to Europe due to the Ukraine conflict and that the US had initially encouraged India to boost such imports to stabilise global energy markets.





India also criticised the European Union for singling out Indian refiners while those Western countries themselves continued substantial trade with Russia.





The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that India's oil imports were a necessity compelled by global market conditions, whereas critics of India continued trade with Russia without such vital compulsion.





Two Indian government sources confirmed that India would continue purchasing Russian oil despite the United States' threats, highlighting India's strategic decision to secure predictable and affordable energy supplies and protect its economy.





Russia and India have aligned in opposition to U.S. coercion, asserting the principle of sovereign choice in international trade relations while Moscow remains defiant on its war stance despite looming sanctions deadlines.





The situation underscores rising tensions between the U.S. and India over energy trade amidst the broader geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine.





Based On A NDTV Report







