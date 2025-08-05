



India and the Philippines have formally elevated their bilateral relationship to the level of a strategic partnership during a landmark meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. held at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on August 5, 2025.





This move, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, underscores a deepening of ties and a shared vision for the future in the evolving geopolitical landscape of the Indo-Pacific region.





During the meeting, both leaders expressed mutual admiration and highlighted the strong foundation of their relationship, rooted in civilizational, historical, and people-to-people connections. To commemorate this milestone, Modi and Marcos Jr. jointly released a special postage stamp, symbolizing the enduring nature of their partnership and the achievements acquired over the past seven and a half decades.





Addressing the media, Prime Minister Modi described the strengthening of defence relations as a "symbol of deep mutual trust" and affirmed the decision to upgrade the countries’ ties to a strategic partnership.





Emphasising the forward-looking agenda, Modi revealed that a comprehensive action plan has been formulated to translate the full potential of the strategic partnership into tangible results. He further stated, "India and the Philippines are friends by choice and partners by destiny. From the Indian Ocean to the Pacific, we are united by shared values. Ours is not just a friendship of the past, it is a promise to the future."





The significance of this partnership is further reflected by the context of increasingly dynamic relations in the Indo-Pacific, a region Modi described as critical to peace, security, prosperity, and a rules-based order.





He reiterated India’s commitment to freedom of navigation and respect for international law in the region, drawing attention to the Philippines’ role as an important partner in both India’s Act East Policy and the broader 'MAHASAGAR' (meaning ‘great ocean’ in several Indian languages) vision.





Prime Minister Modi publicly thanked the Philippine government for its unequivocal condemnation of the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, and for standing in solidarity with India in the global fight against terrorism.





President Marcos Jr., on his first State Visit to India since taking office in 2022, was accorded all ceremonial honours, including a Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan, received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi.





This visit has been hailed as a significant milestone, aligning as it does with the 75th-anniversary celebrations of India-Philippines diplomatic ties. Accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation including several Cabinet Ministers, President Marcos Jr. remarked on the global shift in nomenclature from "Asia Pacific" to "Indo-Pacific," calling it the "correct evolution" in recognition of regional realities and strategic importance.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized the depth of the bilateral relationship, citing "close bonds based on the foundation of civilizational, historical, and people-to-people connections." Comprehensive discussions between both sides are expected to further cement this enduring friendship, forging stronger bilateral cooperation across defence, security, trade, and regional initiatives.





The new strategic partnership between India and the Philippines marks an inflection point in bilateral relations, underscoring mutual trust, shared values, and a common commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific order. The visit and its outcomes set the tone for broadening cooperation in the years to come, with a clear focus on both historical ties and a shared vision for the future.





Based On TNIE Report







